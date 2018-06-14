Kapatid ni Elmo Magalona, arestado

    • Frank Magalona released from detainment with no charges

    Elmo and Maxene Magalona’s brother Frank was arrested in Taguig earlier today, June 4.

    According to a report by ABS-CBN News, Frank was taken into custody after he allegedly pinched a woman’s buttocks. The victim is a VIP host at the Revel Bar.

    Meanwhile, PEP later on reported that Frank was released from prison hours after being detained at a police station in Taguig.

    The victim’s initial complaint of acts of lasciviousness was lowered to unjust vexation. There were no charges filed against the actor-rapper.

    (R. Tabora, star cinema news)

