Kapatid ni Elmo Magalona, arestado

Frank Magalona released from detainment with no charges

Elmo and Maxene Magalona’s brother Frank was arrested in Taguig earlier today, June 4.

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, Frank was taken into custody after he allegedly pinched a woman’s buttocks. The victim is a VIP host at the Revel Bar.

Meanwhile, PEP later on reported that Frank was released from prison hours after being detained at a police station in Taguig.

The victim’s initial complaint of acts of lasciviousness was lowered to unjust vexation. There were no charges filed against the actor-rapper.

(R. Tabora, star cinema news)

