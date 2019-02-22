Karla’s new movie ‘Familia Blondina’

Karla Estrada is happy to be back on the big screen in the comedy “Familia Blondina” that opens in theaters on February 27 produced by Arctic Sky Entertainment. Although she’s seen regularly in her morning show, “Magandang Buhay,” the last movie Karla did was almost two years ago in “Gandarapido: The Revengers Squad” where she appeared with her own son, Daniel Padilla, and Vice Ganda, which was a mammoth hit. Is she nervous “Familia Blondina” might not be as big a hit as “Gandarapido”?

“Hindi naman ako ninenerbiyos, mas excited ako,” she says. “I’m very happy with the movie kasi

nakakatawa talaga siya. Ang galing ni Director Jerry Sineneng in cooking up scenes na magpapagulong talaga sa viewers sa katatawa. Sa bagay, ang hitsura ko pa lang, nakakatawa na, kasi ang laki-laki ko sa screen. Ha ha ha!”

Karla plays Cindy, a promdi who meets an American who takes her to the US where all her kids were born and raised. Then she decides to come home to Manila with her kids and meets resistance from them. They are all blonde, which is why the movie’s title is “Familia Blondina.”

“Siempre, hindi sila excited na umuwi sa ating bansa, lalo na nga’t sa probinsiya pa kami titira. Ayun, na-culture shock sila nang husto, kasi ibang-iba nga rito sa Pinas kaysa sa ‘Tate. Doon magsisimula ang maraming eksena ng katatawanan. Kapag pinanonood nyo, matatawa talaga kayo kasi, pati ako, natatawa ako sa mga riot na eksenang pinaggagagawa namin.”

About her son Daniel Padilla, Karla dismisses rumors he has broken up with Kathryn Bernardo because Daniel has unfollowed her in social media. “Naku, tigilan na nga ang mga ganyan. Sinabi na ni Kathryn na nagkamali lang siya ng pindot. And a few days before that, natsismis namang nag-propose na raw si Daniel ng marriage sa Japan, na hindi rin naman totoo. Katuwaan lang nila roon.

They’re too young to settle down, malayo pa itatakbo ng mga buhay at career nila, so huwag nyong madaliin.”

Like this: Like Loading...