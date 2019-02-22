Kate redeems herself

  February 22, 2019
    • Kate Valdez’s character Natalie is slowly redeeming herself from being the villainous daughter in “Onanay” to one who now has learned to care for her mother, Onay, played by Jo Berry. This started after Onay was kidnapped and she was also mistakenly abducted by the kidnappers who were hired by her grandma, Helena (Cherie Gil). Onay was buried alive and nearly died and went into a coma, but she was eventually revived. This turn of events proved to be so involving for viewers that ratings of “Onanay” shot up to overtake the competition for several nights.

    “This is a period of redemption for Natalie, who’s actually Rosemary before her grandma, Cherie Gil, snatched her away from her real mama, Jo Berry as Onay,” she says. “Pagkatapos niyang pagmalditahan ang sarili niyang ina at tunay na kapatid, si Mikee Quintos as Maila, mare-realize niya ang mga kamaliang ginawa niya sa kanila. Sa wakas, tinawag ko na ring nanay si Onay kaya tuwang-tuwa siya.”

