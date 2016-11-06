KATHNIEL SWEEPS PUSH AWARDS ANEW

Yeng, Darren, and Vice among big winners

Kapamilya loveteam Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla once again proved their power and influence in digital media as they dominated the Push Awards 2016 held recently at Dolphy Theater, where celebrities with the biggest online influence online were honored by ABS-CBN entertainment site PUSH.com.ph.

Like in last year’s ceremony, the “Barcelona” stars brought home all the awards as a tandem: the Push Elite Tandem of the Year awarded to them by a distinguished panel of judges, and the fan-voted Digital Media Awards, namely the Push Like Tandem, Push Tweet Tandem, Push Gram Tandem, and Push Play Tandem awards.

They also got the most number of votes in categories. Kathryn won the Push Tweet Female Celebrity and Push Gram Female Celebrity awards, while Daniel nabbed the Push Tweet Male Celebrity award.

Singer Yeng Constantino was also among the major winners as she was hailed the Push Elite Female Celebrity, Push Like Female Celebrity, Push Tweet Music Artist, and Push Play Female Celebrity. Darren Espanto, meanwhile, was named the Push Elite Music Artist, Push Like Male Celebrity, Push Like Music Artist, and received the Awesome Popular Song Cover award for “I Believe.”

The Unkabogable star Vice Ganda also shone as he won the Push Gram Male Celebrity, Push Play Male Celebrity, Push Elite Male Celebrity awards, and received the Awesome Popular Movie Performance for “Beauty and the Bestie.”

Teen star Ylona Garcia also proved that her time has come as she was named the Push Elite Newcomer, Push Gram Newcomer, and Push Play Newcomer.

Meanwhile, LizQuen fans were given the Push Ultimate Fan award for posting the most number of tweets during the voting period.

All the winners in the Digital Media Awards and Awesome Awards categories were determined by online votes and validated by third-party auditing group SGV & Co.

The Push Elite Awards, meanwhile, were selected from all the winners in the Digital Media Awards by a distinguished panel composed of ABS-CBN chief digital officer Donald Lim, Head of Cinema One Ronald Arguelles, bloggers Albert Abelido and Flowell Galindez, Tempo entertainment editor Nestor Cuartero, TV and film director Mae Cruz-Alviar, doctor, lawyer and professor Mr. Joey Montemayor, and director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

PUSH Awards is the first-ever award giving body in the Philippines that recognizes the influence of celebrities that have made a mark in the online world in the previous year based on their online reach and influence, popular votes, and excellence. It honors celebrities regardless of network affiliation.

Check the complete list of winners at the 2016 PUSH Awards at www.abscbnpr.com.