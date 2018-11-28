Kathryn Bernardo, ‘superstar’ para kay Sharon Cuneta!

    • Sharon gushes over Kathryn: “It is so refreshing and heartwarming to spend so many days with a new Box Office Queen!”

    Sharon Cuneta has nothing but love and praise for her “Three Words to Forever” co-star Kathryn Bernardo.
    The Megastar, who has always been candid in showing affection for the younger star, took to Instagram last night, November 19, and expressed her love for “the new Box Office Queen”.

    She wrote, “I am so happy to have been given this chance to work with Kathryn. It is so refreshing and heartwarming to spend so many days with… a Superstar, a good actress, someone who is beautiful, simple, sincerely sweet and kind, respectful to her mother and to everyone she works with… I also have had no fears or hesitations in opening up to Kathryn. It came so naturally. I knew in my heart right away that I could trust this girl. Thank you, Kath, for listening to me and for all your thoughts too!”

    “Such a wonderful thing to know that she… will be taking care of this industry I have long loved and sacrificed so much for when it is time for me and my contemporaries to leave,” she continued, “Love you, Kath! Stay as sincere and true as you are. You take care of your heart, and everything else will keep falling into place!”

    Ever generous, Sharon also called Kathryn a “great girlfriend” and put a spotlight on Kathryn’s on-and-off-screen partner Daniel Padilla. She enthused, “Love you too, Daniel. Whatta guy. A Padilla – but even better! Can you imagine?!”

    (C. Selim, star cinema news)

