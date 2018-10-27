Kathryn shares why she is excited about Daniel’s concert

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 27, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 47

    • Kathryn Bernardo insists she won’t be performing with Daniel Padilla in his concert this October
    After getting emotional at the recent thanksgiving party to celebrate the blockbuster success of her Star Cinema movie The Hows of Us, Kathryn Bernardo shared how she feels about the early retirement plans of their director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

    “Of course nandun yung feeling na parang, ‘Direk, huwag muna!’ kasi sayang naman pero ayaw natin maging selfish eh kasi kung kaming mga artista na-de-drain, doble or triple nun ang nararamdaman ng isang director. Sabi naman niya break lang, hindi naman stop. Siguro kailangan lang niya ngtime after the last three films to recharge and then who knows sana bumalik pa siya pero ibigay natin yung break na kailangan niya para sa family niya,” she said during the Kathnails SM Southmall branch opening ceremony held last September 11 in Las Pinas City.

    After The Hows of Us, the Kathnails owner and endorser shared she can’t wait to start working with the Megastar, Sharon Cuneta, for the very first time in her next movie project under Star Cinema.

    “Of course ako sobrang excited din na makatrabaho finally si Ms. Sharon Cuneta. Hindi ko in-expect na makakatrabaho ko siya and ang saya kasi meron kang Ms. Sharon, Sir Richard, tapos direk Cathy pa so ano pang hihilingin ko di ba? Kailangan ko na lang galingan para hindi ko sasayangin yung binigay na ‘to na project sa akin and I’m very excited kasi ang dami kong naririnig na good words and excited ako na ma-witness yun,” she admitted.

    Kath also revealed that October 13 is already blocked off on her schedule so she can be at Daniel Padilla’s major concert at the Araneta Coliseum but she clarified that she won’t be going up on stage.

    “Nasa audience ako. Huwag niyo na ako pag-perform. Okay na yun. Ang daming magagandang lineup dun sa concert niya and yun yung kailangan abangan. Ako mismo fan ng ibang mag-pe-perform dun so ang ganda-ganda ng lineup, so yun yung abangan nila, yung mga astig na mag-pe-perform,” she revealed.

    The two are set to invade Vancouver on their ‘One Magical Night’ concert on November 3, 2018.

    (R. M. Santos, puh.com)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Teaching disaster-preparedness to ordinary Filipinos

    Next Story

    ‘La Luna Sangre,’ ‘Ang Probinsyano’ to air in Thailand

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 27 October 2018
      56 mins ago No comment

      ‘La Luna Sangre,’ ‘Ang Probinsyano’ to air in Thailand

      More ABS-CBN shows are set to air in Thailand and Laos after JKN Global, the top content provider and channel operator in Thailand, bought over 290 hours of content from ABS-CBN at the recent MIPCOM, an annual trade event in France. The deal gave JKN Global the right to ...

    • 27 October 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Kathryn shares why she is excited about Daniel’s concert

      Kathryn Bernardo insists she won’t be performing with Daniel Padilla in his concert this October After getting emotional at the recent thanksgiving party to celebrate the blockbuster success of her Star Cinema movie The Hows of Us, Kathryn Bernardo shared how she feels about the early retirement plans of ...

    • 27 October 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      Teaching disaster-preparedness to ordinary Filipinos

      Journalist Jeff Canoy, survival and disaster expert Doc Ted Esguerra, and Project NOAH director and geologist Mahar Lagmay are on a mission to impart knowledge and skills on emergency and disaster-preparedness to Filipinos via the program, “DZMM Red Alert.” The three anchors have been using their respective expertise and ...

    • 26 October 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      GOOD CITIZENS READY FOR “REAL LIFE” AT HALF THE COST

      New report: BC independent schools excel in meeting government education goals despite lower funding British Columbia’s independent schools are far ahead of public schools in meeting a key provincial educational requirement: getting high school students ready for “real life.” The provincial government recently implemented changes to high school curriculum ...

    • 26 October 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Filipina-Canadian Painter Makes U.S. Debut at Philippine Center in New York

      Last Tuesday evening, a crowd braved heavy rains to gather at the Philippine Center on Fifth Avenue, where a Filipina-Canadian visual artist debuted her first solo exhibition outside of Canada. Esmie Gayo McLaren, a Vancouver-based painter, presented over a dozen watercolor paintings of figures, landscapes and scenes of everyday ...

    %d bloggers like this: