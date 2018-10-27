Kathryn shares why she is excited about Daniel’s concert

Kathryn Bernardo insists she won’t be performing with Daniel Padilla in his concert this October

After getting emotional at the recent thanksgiving party to celebrate the blockbuster success of her Star Cinema movie The Hows of Us, Kathryn Bernardo shared how she feels about the early retirement plans of their director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

“Of course nandun yung feeling na parang, ‘Direk, huwag muna!’ kasi sayang naman pero ayaw natin maging selfish eh kasi kung kaming mga artista na-de-drain, doble or triple nun ang nararamdaman ng isang director. Sabi naman niya break lang, hindi naman stop. Siguro kailangan lang niya ngtime after the last three films to recharge and then who knows sana bumalik pa siya pero ibigay natin yung break na kailangan niya para sa family niya,” she said during the Kathnails SM Southmall branch opening ceremony held last September 11 in Las Pinas City.

After The Hows of Us, the Kathnails owner and endorser shared she can’t wait to start working with the Megastar, Sharon Cuneta, for the very first time in her next movie project under Star Cinema.

“Of course ako sobrang excited din na makatrabaho finally si Ms. Sharon Cuneta. Hindi ko in-expect na makakatrabaho ko siya and ang saya kasi meron kang Ms. Sharon, Sir Richard, tapos direk Cathy pa so ano pang hihilingin ko di ba? Kailangan ko na lang galingan para hindi ko sasayangin yung binigay na ‘to na project sa akin and I’m very excited kasi ang dami kong naririnig na good words and excited ako na ma-witness yun,” she admitted.

Kath also revealed that October 13 is already blocked off on her schedule so she can be at Daniel Padilla’s major concert at the Araneta Coliseum but she clarified that she won’t be going up on stage.

“Nasa audience ako. Huwag niyo na ako pag-perform. Okay na yun. Ang daming magagandang lineup dun sa concert niya and yun yung kailangan abangan. Ako mismo fan ng ibang mag-pe-perform dun so ang ganda-ganda ng lineup, so yun yung abangan nila, yung mga astig na mag-pe-perform,” she revealed.

The two are set to invade Vancouver on their ‘One Magical Night’ concert on November 3, 2018.

(R. M. Santos, puh.com)

