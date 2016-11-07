Kaye Abad to move to Cebu after wedding

Kaye Abad will be moving to Cebu following her wedding with Paul Jake Castillo this December, she revealed in an interview with Push, but clarified that she will not be abandoning her career as an actress just yet.

Explaining her decision to transfer to Castillo’s hometown, Abad, 34, reiterated that she wants to start a family as soon as she can with her fiance, saying she wants to have three kids at most.

“Siguro kapag may baby na hindi na ako siguro makakapag-regular show. Siguro guestings, ganyan. But we’ll see. Kung magiging flexibile naman ‘yung schedule, basta kaya. Pero siyempre priority ‘yung family kasi [ma]tagal kong pinangarap ‘yung magkaroon ng sariling pamilya,” she said.

In preparation, Abad added that she even started learning the local dialect: “I’m not fluent pero nakakaintindi na. Kasi lahat sila dun Bisaya eh. So when they talk nasanay na ako, naiintindihan ko na and I have to learn kasi they only speak Bisaya or English. Hirap sila sa Tagalog.”

Abad and Castillo are set to exchange wedding vows in a private wedding ceremony in Cebu, the couple previously revealed. The two, however, have yet to give an exact date.

Around 600 guests are expected to attend their big day, shared Abad, who will be wearing a gown designed by Francis Libiran. The pair had a rustic-themed prenuptial shoot in Subic, Zambales.

Abad and Castillo had been close friends before admitting their relationship in April 2014. Abad even said that she had tried to set up Castillo with some of her friends. “Hinanapan ko pa siya ng dates tapos wala ring nag-work. Sa akin din pala siya babagsak,” she shared.

Castillo proposed to Abad last May 17. He surprised his girlfriend of two years when he popped the question in the middle of a party he organized for Abad atop a high-rise building in Alabang.(abs-cbn)