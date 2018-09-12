Kit Thompson is back on acting

Kit Thompson was only 15 years old when he joined showbiz, but people thought he’s older because of his towering 6’2” height. He joined the fourth season of “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen” and appeared in several TV shows. He got good reviews for his performance in the indie film “#Y”. He had a brush with the law in 2014 for marijuana use then he decided to go the US to cool things off.

“I studied acting in New York and later in L.A., where I appeared in some short films and also worked as a model from print ads,” he says at the press con of “The Hows of Us,” his comeback vehicle. “But I really miss the Philippines so here I am back now.”

Now 21 years old, he admits he has learned his lesson and that what happened is just part of growing up. “We learn from our mistakes. I felt so free then, more aggresive. Now, I feel more responsible for what happens in my life.”

He’s grateful that right after he returned home, good offers came his way. He plays a friend of Daniel Padilla in “The Hows of Us” and he’s also in the cast of a digital series on ABS-CBN. “I feel lucky that my comeback is in a movie starring the very popular love team of KathNiel, so this is a good exposure to make people aware that I am back.”

By September, he will start shooting his first lead role in the Cinemalaya 2019 entry, “Belle Douloeur,” a French title which means “Beautiful Pain”.

“It’s a May-December romance with me playing the lover of Mylene Dizon,” he adds. “It’s produced by Quantum Films and to be directed by Atty. Joji Alonso.”

He is aware that Mylene is an award-winning actress so he’s really preparing well for their scenes together. They will even have a nude bed scene. “It’s just fine with me kasi kailangan talaga sa script and I’m confident it will be well handled.”

M. Bautista, Malaya

