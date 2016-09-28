kris-aquino

Kris Aquino confirms leaving ABS-CBN, reveals story behind departure

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 28, 2016
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 60

    • Kris Aquino has finally broken her silence. After weeks of speculation, the  TV host-actress has finally confirmed she’s leaving ABS-CBN.

    Kris has posted a series of Instagram posts on Monday, revealing her plans and explaining why she has come up with the decision.

    Kris, in her first post, thanked the TV network for being her home for 20 years. She hosted her own shows in the network since 1996, starting with “Today with Kris Aquino.” She also became one of the original hosts of several entertainment shows on ABS-CBN, including “The Buzz,” which earned her the moniker “Queen of all Media.” Aside from the usual talk show, she also became a host to several game shows, such as “Pilipinas Game KNB,” “Kapamilya Deal Or No Deal” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

    After expressing her gratitude, Kris went on to explain her recent hiatus in showbiz and made it clear that she knew the possibility of not having a guaranteed return slot when she took a break from her career.

    “Our agreement was we’d talk when I got back. That is the risk of taking time for yourself—when you come back there’s no guarantee that a space will be held for you,” she wrote.

    “We spoke in July but there was no definite show (and) no assured time frame of my return on air. I perfectly understood—as much as I wanted to believe I was a pillar of the network, everybody is dispensable. And I say that with no bitterness – just HONESTY,” she continued.

    In the second Instagram post, Kris did not confirm whether she is moving to GMA, ABS-CBN’s rival network, but mentioned that her manager Boy Abunda talked to APT’s Tony Tuviera. APT, a subsidiary of TAPE Inc., is the producer of Eat Bulaga.

    Kris finished her series of posts by sharing that she, with her sons will go on another vacation. Meanwhile, despite it all, Kris said there’s no bad blood between her and her former network.

    “This is the 1st & last I shall say about this chapter of my life. You deserved the true story & I gave you my truth, so that we may all move forward… So here’s a shoutout of THANK YOU to the Kapamilya Network ABS-CBN for all that was, and here’s a shoutout of THANK YOU to my new APT family for all that will be. And most of all my THANK YOU to all of you for allowing me to just be me.” (Alixandra Caole Vila, PS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Uber urges Congress to enact a law on carpooling

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • kris-aquino
      28 September 2016
      2 hours ago No comment

      Kris Aquino confirms leaving ABS-CBN, reveals story behind departure

      Kris Aquino has finally broken her silence. After weeks of speculation, the  TV host-actress has finally confirmed she’s leaving ABS-CBN. Kris has posted a series of Instagram posts on Monday, revealing her plans and explaining why she has come up with the decision. Kris, in her first post, thanked the ...

    • uber
      28 September 2016
      5 hours ago No comment

      Uber urges Congress to enact a law on carpooling

      Legislators should enact a law to encourage carpooling to solve the country’s crisis in vehicular traffic. Using technology to cram more people into fewer cars should decongest the metropolis, Uber Manila General Manager Laurence Cua suggested. Carpooling through a smartphone app connects people wanting to share their ride with ...

    • self-driving-taxi
      28 September 2016
      8 hours ago No comment

      Now comes the self-driving taxis, debut in Singapore

      The world’s first self-driving taxis are picking up passengers in Singapore. Select members of the public began hailing free rides Thursday through their smartphones in taxis operated by nuTonomy, an autonomous vehicle software startup. While multiple companies, including Google and Volvo, have been testing self-driving cars on public roads ...

    • 2015_frayna
      27 September 2016
      1 day ago No comment

      Frayna becomes PH’s 1st Woman Grandmaster

      BAKU has turned out to be a chess milestone for the Philippines. Janelle Mae Frayna finally got the last norm to become the country’s first woman grandmaster by drawing her game against Davaademberel Normin-Erdene of Mongolia in Sunday’s ninth round of the Baku Chess Olympiad. Frayna and her foe ...

    • angelo-macaraig-1
      27 September 2016
      1 day ago No comment

      ‘Aqua boy’ pockets bronze and thousand bucks

      Angelo Macaraig made sure he won’t be going home empty-handed at the conclusion of 2016 BC Provincials held in Port Coquitlam. ‘Aqua boy’ lived up to his billing after a spectacular finish en route to capturing bronze with a  time of 36,69 seconds in 50 m back stroke in ...