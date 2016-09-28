Kris Aquino confirms leaving ABS-CBN, reveals story behind departure

Kris Aquino has finally broken her silence. After weeks of speculation, the TV host-actress has finally confirmed she’s leaving ABS-CBN.

Kris has posted a series of Instagram posts on Monday, revealing her plans and explaining why she has come up with the decision.

Kris, in her first post, thanked the TV network for being her home for 20 years. She hosted her own shows in the network since 1996, starting with “Today with Kris Aquino.” She also became one of the original hosts of several entertainment shows on ABS-CBN, including “The Buzz,” which earned her the moniker “Queen of all Media.” Aside from the usual talk show, she also became a host to several game shows, such as “Pilipinas Game KNB,” “Kapamilya Deal Or No Deal” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

After expressing her gratitude, Kris went on to explain her recent hiatus in showbiz and made it clear that she knew the possibility of not having a guaranteed return slot when she took a break from her career.

“Our agreement was we’d talk when I got back. That is the risk of taking time for yourself—when you come back there’s no guarantee that a space will be held for you,” she wrote.

“We spoke in July but there was no definite show (and) no assured time frame of my return on air. I perfectly understood—as much as I wanted to believe I was a pillar of the network, everybody is dispensable. And I say that with no bitterness – just HONESTY,” she continued.

In the second Instagram post, Kris did not confirm whether she is moving to GMA, ABS-CBN’s rival network, but mentioned that her manager Boy Abunda talked to APT’s Tony Tuviera. APT, a subsidiary of TAPE Inc., is the producer of Eat Bulaga.

Kris finished her series of posts by sharing that she, with her sons will go on another vacation. Meanwhile, despite it all, Kris said there’s no bad blood between her and her former network.

“This is the 1st & last I shall say about this chapter of my life. You deserved the true story & I gave you my truth, so that we may all move forward… So here’s a shoutout of THANK YOU to the Kapamilya Network ABS-CBN for all that was, and here’s a shoutout of THANK YOU to my new APT family for all that will be. And most of all my THANK YOU to all of you for allowing me to just be me.” (Alixandra Caole Vila, PS)