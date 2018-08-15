Kris Aquino in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Hollywood premiere

    • Kris Aquino was in character as Princess Intan as she attended the Hollywood red carpet premiere of her international flick “Crazy Rich Asians.”

    Alongside her red-carpet photos for the movie’s Hollywood premiere, the actress and multimedia personality divulged that she is playing Princess Intan, a snobbish Malay royalty “who refuses to speak with anyone,” according to a description by Teen Vogue.

    In the movie, Kris can be seen wearing a yellow Michael Cinco creation while sharing a scene with one of the lead stars, Constance Wu.

    She walked the red carpet wearing a bright yellow ensemble. The gown, with a plunging neckline and a sequined huge bow belt, was accentuated with a custom-made jewelry.

    Kris’s makeup was by her personal makeup artist, RB Chanco, who recently released a makeup book. The actress’ hair, meanwhile, is by Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist Pin Antonio. Kris was escorted by her son, Bimby, who wore a Barong Tagalog.

    “This was the reason we made the effort to be here…. it is my honor to proudly represent the Philippines. Maraming salamat po sa effort nyo to show your love & support! #kaysarapmagingpilipino,” the actress said in a post.

    (D.R.M.A Bernardo, PS)

