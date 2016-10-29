Kris’ GMA show blocked by influential insider

KRIS Aquino is suddenly on the limelight once more after she gave lengthy interviews where she denied the allegation that she’s wearing stolen jewelry from Mrs. Imelda Marcos, mentioned her aborted love affair with QC Mayor Herbert Bautista with whom she had a friendly healing lunch, her “sama ng loob” with ex-husband James Yap for not telling them himself that Bimby is having a baby brother, her feelings about Pres. Duterte (“I want him to succeed”), her warning to drug addicts (“Stop it”), how much she misses ABS-CBN, and her aborted appearance on GMA-7 via a show of TAPE through her new manager, Tony Tuviera.

She said she cried herself to sleep for three weeks because of what happened with GMA.

We’re told she was really hoping that she’d be occupying the time slot which is a pre-program to “Eat Bulaga,” where “Calle Siete” is now being shown. But sorry to say that another show will soon take its place, top billed by the new discoveries from “Eat Bulaga’s” “That’s My Bae” contest. We heard someone powerful rejected Kris’ entry in that slot, but sorry, we’re not at liberty to say who. We’re sure Kris herself knows who that person is. So, as long as that someone is objecting, she can never have that time slot for her own show. What we find even more disconcerting is that when you read reactions on social media, much of the comment is negative. People don’t seem to have much sympathy for Kris and they’re having fun putting her down. But we still hope that she’ll still be able to find her own place in the sun now that she’s 45 years old and has passed the peak of her career. (MARIO E. BAUTISTA, Malaya)