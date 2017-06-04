Kris has number of suitors

    • Kris Bernal confirms that she has male co-workers who are expressing interest to court her but doesn’t want to reveal the identities of said guys.

    “No need since I don’t want to give the impression that I’m giving them hope. Ha-ha-ha! Let’s respect their privacy,” she avers.

    “Some are really persistent. They would call but I won’t answer back or reply. Sometimes, I get to know them because we’ve gone out once. If we didn’t hit it off well from the start, I immediately cut it so that the guy would not hope. I’m kind of choosy and careful when it comes to matters of the heart.”

    According to the pretty Kapuso star who just turned 28, she has a long-range plan for her love life.

    “I don’t want short-lived relationships! For me, that’s just a waste of time. I go for the type that is serious and long-lasting.”

    Speaking of romantic relationship, the grapevine has it that at present, she has a suitor who is non-showbiz.

    “That’s true!” admits Kris. “We’re close but we’re not yet a couple. But honestly, it has potential since he possesses many qualities which I look for in a boyfriend. Still, it’s too early to tell. I’m not settling down that soon.”

    For the Impostora lead star, her obligation to her family remains to be her top priority at this point.

    “I have lots of good plans for my folks and siblings. In fact, I’m saving a lot to ensure a better future for them. I support them until now so I like a partner who will understand me when it comes to this.”

    Kris is not only responsible to her family but wants to be financially independent as well before she finally ties the knot.

    “I don’t want to rely totally on my future husband for money. That’s why I’m saving a lot now. Five years from now, who knows, I’ll get married so, I also need to have my own money, right?”

    The StarStruck alumna reveals she has become smart when it comes to money matters.

    “Over the years, I’ve learned how to value my hard-earned-dough, so to speak. I can proudly say that I’ve become wiser in handling my finances,” Kris ends.

