Kris is Back on TV

Fans of Kris Aquino have now reason to be happy as their long wait is almost over.

Kris, who perfectly makes herself her best PR, just revealed that she will very soon go back to her former “network” (remember the tag line “where I originally belong,” she used to her social media posts?).

Finally, it can now be told that her travel-themed special called Trip Ni Kris will be airing on GMA 7 after Kapuso Mo Jessica on March 26.

The two-hour special, according to our sources, will showcase places and provinces, and present food, people, scenery, and other features that make a place worth visiting. If that sounds very familiar, that’s because we have seen a lot of similar concepts on TV before (and even now), though our same sources state, “siyempre iba pag si Kris ang maglalagay ng sarili niyang touch.”

Well, we would like to welcome this development as something exciting again. This is a very good test case for the multi-media experts and researchers. Kris has been long doubted to be just the perfect example of a multi-media superstar due to “hype or the power that goes with her name and/or the image that has been given to her by ABS-CBN.”

She must prove us wrong this time, especially now that her famous “love, love, love words” get back home at the Kapuso network. (A. Nabus , MS)

