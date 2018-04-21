Kristine Hermosa back to doing teleseryes

    • It has been eight years since Kristine Hermosa graced primetime television. Since marrying Oyo Sotto, she has taken a backseat from showbiz and has been focusing on their growing family.

    Now, Kristine is back on ABS-CBN’s fantasy series “Bagani.”

    “You know naman na my heart talaga is sa family na eh. So I prayed about it and asked God, ‘Lord, gusto mo na ba akong bumalik na talaga?,’” Kristine told “TV Patrol.”

    Her last project on ABS-CBN was “Noah” in 2010, topbilled by Piolo Pascual and Zaijian Jaranilla. Kristine is happy that things worked out well for her comeback, given that she can still prioritize taking care of her husband and four kids.

    “Alam ko na baka imposible and then it worked out. At nag-yes sila sa lahat,” she said.

    Kristine admitted that she is still adjusting as she has not done a teleserye for years now. In 2016, Kristine did the sitcom “Hay, Bahay” on GMA with Oyo and father-in-law Vic Sotto.

    “Syempre kapag bago ka ulit sa iyong ginagawa, parang nangangapa ka pa sa lahat, sa tao. But I’m happy, I’m okay,” she said.

    On “Bagani,” Kristine plays the goddess Malaya. The movie stars Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, Matteo Guidicelli, and Makisig Morales.

    K. Valeza, mb.com

