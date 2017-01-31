Kylie and Aljur are engaged

Encantadia” star Kyla Padilla got engaged to actor Aljur Abrenica on the eve of her 23rd birthday.

Vidanes Artist Management, which manages Kylie’s career, posted the announcement on social media last Tuesday:

“Vidanes Celebrity Marketing would like to announce to the great public the engagement of Ms. Kylie Padilla and Mr. Aljur Abrenica.”

On Instagram, Kylie posted her photo with Aljur in a tight embrace, and captioned it with: “I know these past days have been rough but I can’t wait for the day people get to know you like I know you. Can’t wait to share how it happened. I’m just happy I am sharing it with you.”

The couple, who rekindled their romance last year after breaking up in 2014, are rumored to be expecting their first child.

Fans of GMA-7’s hit primetime show, “Encantadia,” are asking director Mark Reyes not to kill the character of Amihan even if Kylie is now reportedly three months pregnant. They say that it’s not right to kill any of the four Sang’gres in the story because if you’d kill one, then the show will surely suffer.

But those connected with “Encantadia” say it’s impossible for Kylie to continue with the show as her tummy will soon be bulging and become noticeable on screen. Also, she can no longer stay up late for overnight tapings or do any strenuous fight scenes and stunts as this might adversely affect the condition of the baby in her womb.

Both Kylie and Aljur Abrenica, 26, remain silent about their impending parenthood. They’ve been rumored to have been living together after they reconciled in September last year. It will be recalled that Aljur asked his parents and two brothers to find their own place as he can no longer accommodate them in the house he built for himself. It turned out that it’s because Kylie was moving in.

What people want to know now is how Kylie’s dad, Robin Padilla, is taking this latest development in the life of his second daughter. He will soon be a grandfather at the age of 47 and his youngest daughter, with wife Mariel Rodriguez, is still a baby. We also don’t know how having a baby will affect the showbiz careers of both Kylie and Aljur, especially the latter, who has yet to recover after he rebelled against GMA. Some folks even say that his younger brother Vin is now more popular than him. (Mario Bautista, Malaya)

