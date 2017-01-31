Kylie_and_Aljur

Kylie and Aljur are engaged

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 31, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 45

    • Encantadia” star Kyla Padilla got engaged to actor Aljur Abrenica on the eve of her 23rd birthday.

    Vidanes Artist Management, which manages Kylie’s career, posted the announcement on social media last Tuesday:

    “Vidanes Celebrity Marketing would like to announce to the great public the engagement of Ms. Kylie Padilla and Mr. Aljur Abrenica.”

    On Instagram, Kylie posted her photo with Aljur in a tight embrace, and captioned it with: “I know these past days have been rough but I can’t wait for the day people get to know you like I know you. Can’t wait to share how it happened. I’m just happy I am sharing it with you.”

    The couple, who rekindled their romance last year after breaking up in 2014, are rumored to be expecting their first child.

    ***

    Fans of GMA-7’s hit primetime show, “Encantadia,” are asking director Mark Reyes not to kill the character of Amihan even if Kylie is now reportedly three months pregnant. They say that it’s not right to kill any of the four Sang’gres in the story because if you’d kill one, then the show will surely suffer.

    But those connected with “Encantadia” say it’s impossible for Kylie to continue with the show as her tummy will soon be bulging and become noticeable on screen. Also, she can no longer stay up late for overnight tapings or do any strenuous fight scenes and stunts as this might adversely affect the condition of the baby in her womb.

    Both Kylie and Aljur Abrenica, 26, remain silent about their impending parenthood. They’ve been rumored to have been living together after they reconciled in September last year. It will be recalled that Aljur asked his parents and two brothers to find their own place as he can no longer accommodate them in the house he built for himself. It turned out that it’s because Kylie was moving in.

    What people want to know now is how Kylie’s dad, Robin Padilla, is taking this latest development in the life of his second daughter. He will soon be a grandfather at the age of 47 and his youngest daughter, with wife Mariel Rodriguez, is still a baby. We also don’t know how having a baby will affect the showbiz careers of both Kylie and Aljur, especially the latter, who has yet to recover after he rebelled against GMA. Some folks even say that his younger brother Vin is now more popular than him. (Mario Bautista, Malaya)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Kuwait hangs Pinay OFW for murder

    Next Story

    Olympian seeks PSC help

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • Mary-Joy-Tabal
      31 January 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Olympian seeks PSC help

      Marathoner Mary Joy Tabal yesterday sought the help of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) so she can return to the good graces of the Philippine Track and Field Association (Patafa), PSC chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez said. Tabal, who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, was given assurance by the ...

    • Kylie_and_Aljur
      31 January 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Kylie and Aljur are engaged

      Encantadia” star Kyla Padilla got engaged to actor Aljur Abrenica on the eve of her 23rd birthday. Vidanes Artist Management, which manages Kylie’s career, posted the announcement on social media last Tuesday: “Vidanes Celebrity Marketing would like to announce to the great public the engagement of Ms. Kylie Padilla ...

    • Jakatia_Pawa_kuwait
      31 January 2017
      9 hours ago No comment

      Kuwait hangs Pinay OFW for murder

      The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) yesterday confirmed that the Kuwait government carried out yesterday afternoon the death sentence imposed by the court on a Muslim Filipina overseas worker accused of killing her employer’s daughter in May, 2007. The sentence imposed on Jakatia Pawa, 32, of Zamboanga Sibugay, by ...

    • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits with staff at a local restaurant in Winnipeg, Thursday, January 26, 2017. Trudeau spent the day in Winnipeg as part of his cross-country tour. Trudeau's arm is around Kevin Lamoureux, MP for Winnipeg North, and Cindy Lamoureux, MLA for Burrows, is in the red jacket.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
      29 January 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits first Jollibee branch in Canada

      Bundled in scarves and tuques, hundreds of people waited on a frigid Winnipeg morning to dine on fried chicken and spaghetti for breakfast last December 15. That was the opening day of Jollibee, the most popular food chain and hailed as the McDonald’s of the Philippines. Last Friday (January ...

    • health_news2
      29 January 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      BC Care Providers Association Launches ‘Care Can Be There’Campaign

      Seniors care association proposes over $300 million in new annual investments Burnaby, B.C. – Are you feeling anxious about whether adequate care will be there for you or your aging family members today or in the future? A new province-wide campaign launched by the BC Care Providers Association (BCCPA) today ...

    %d bloggers like this: