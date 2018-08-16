Kylie’s sweet message to Aljur

“My love and my sweetheart, my heart and my soul. It has only been 1 year but it feels like a lifetime. It feels like everything that has happened in the past, happened in preparation for your arrival into our lives. You have carried so many blessings along with you. You bring light into all of our hearts. I am so grateful to be able to be your mom. You are so wonderful. An incredible little human being,” Kylie wrote.

She promised her son Alas that she will guide him as he continues to explore the world around him.

“If I had one message for you it would be for you to follow your curiosity and never let fear stop you from exploring this world. To explore is to discover and to discover requires new levels of understanding and learning, may you my love have all of those. Di mo man mababasa ito, ok lng. I will do my best to help you, guide you teach you as you in return teach me and your dad,” Kylie posted.

Alas is the son of Kylie with partner Aljur Abrenica.

By: J.M. Felipe, Malaya

