Kylie’s sweet message to Aljur

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 16, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 59

    • “My love and my sweetheart, my heart and my soul. It has only been 1 year but it feels like a lifetime. It feels like everything that has happened in the past, happened in preparation for your arrival into our lives. You have carried so many blessings along with you. You bring light into all of our hearts. I am so grateful to be able to be your mom. You are so wonderful. An incredible little human being,” Kylie wrote.

    She promised her son Alas that she will guide him as he continues to explore the world around him.

    “If I had one message for you it would be for you to follow your curiosity and never let fear stop you from exploring this world. To explore is to discover and to discover requires new levels of understanding and learning, may you my love have all of those. Di mo man mababasa ito, ok lng. I will do my best to help you, guide you teach you as you in return teach me and your dad,” Kylie posted.

    Alas is the son of Kylie with partner Aljur Abrenica.

    By: J.M. Felipe, Malaya

    Share

    Previous Story

    Carlo, Angelica keep it real

    Next Story

    John and Isabel expecting 2nd child

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 August 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Bela, JC are back to break hearts

      A year after their first blockbuster team-up via the heartbreaking movie, “100 Tula Para Kay Stella,” Bela Padilla and JC Santos reunite with director Jason Paul Laxamana to tell a different kind of love story in “The Day After Valentine’s,” an official entry to the 2018 Pista ng Pelikulang ...

    • 16 August 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      John and Isabel expecting 2nd child

      Three years married to John Prats, Isabel Oli-Prats is already expecting their second child. The couple married in May 2015. By April 18 the following year, they were already welcoming their eldest, Lilly Feather, into the world. Last June 26, the couple announced that baby #2 was already on ...

    • 16 August 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      Kylie’s sweet message to Aljur

      “My love and my sweetheart, my heart and my soul. It has only been 1 year but it feels like a lifetime. It feels like everything that has happened in the past, happened in preparation for your arrival into our lives. You have carried so many blessings along with ...

    • 16 August 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      Carlo, Angelica keep it real

      During the ABS-CBN trade launch event last August 2, Exes Baggage stars Carlo Aquino and Angelica Panganiban were seen being affectionate backstage, further fueling rumors that the former couple are giving love a second chance. But Carlo said he is not bothered by what people think about him and ...

    • 15 August 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Kris Aquino in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Hollywood premiere

      Kris Aquino was in character as Princess Intan as she attended the Hollywood red carpet premiere of her international flick “Crazy Rich Asians.” Alongside her red-carpet photos for the movie’s Hollywood premiere, the actress and multimedia personality divulged that she is playing Princess Intan, a snobbish Malay royalty “who ...

    %d bloggers like this: