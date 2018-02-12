KZ Tandingan makes global debut in China’s top reality TV singing contest on February 9

Soul singer, composer, and recording artist KZ Tandingan marks her debut on the global stage as she goes up against international music stars in the hit Chinese singing competition, “Singer 2018”, on Friday (February 9).

KZ, who rose to fame in the Philippines after winning the local version of “The X Factor”, joins “Singer 2018” in its current season’s fifth episode, following three consecutive weeks that saw British singer Jessie J as the audience favorite.

“Singer 2018” is China’s most popular reality TV singing competition and pits professional singers from around the world against each other, as they vie to win audience votes.

The votes decide each week’s winner and eliminated contestant. Following the eliminations, the show introduces a new challenger.

KZ is up against Taiwanese pop singers Angela Chang and Sam Lee this season, while former contestants of the competition include Chinese-American pop star Coco Lee and Hong Kong singer Sandy Lam.

The Filipina singer is currently a mainstay alongside some of the most popular artists in the country on the Philippines’ top-rating variety show “ASAP”, which airs on ABS-CBN TFC online worldwide. She has also released two albums under ABS-CBN’s record label Star Music.

After her win on “The X Factor Philippines”, KZ went on to achieve success as both a singer and composer and became known as the “Soul Supreme” with chart-topping hits such as “Mahal Ko o Mahal Ako (I Love or I’m Loved)” and “Huwag Ka Nang Umiyak (Don’t Cry Anymore)”.

She has conquered TV and stages all around the world, with stints as a contestant in the Philippine edition of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” and a judge and mentor on “We Love OPM.” The 25 year-old has also performed in concerts around the Philippines, Japan, and Dubai, including her first solo concert held in Manila in 2015, and an innovative digital interactive concert on ABS-CBN’s online music platform One Music PH in 2017.

KZ’s debut in “Singer 2018” will air on China’s Hunan TV on Friday (February 9) at 8 pm. The season will culminate in a live finale on April 13. (ABS-CBN Corporate Communication)

Like this: Like Loading...