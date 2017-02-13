Lani on her recent health scare: ‘I’m okay’

On Tonight with Boy Abunda, the Concert King and Asia Nightingale, Martin Nievera and Lani Misalucha, talked about how it was working together for their upcoming concert.

Well itong guy na ito kasi, walang seryosong moment dito. So ako yung medyo sa quiet side, trying my best to focus on what Im doing, Lani shared.

Martin just celebrated his birthday. When asked how he feels about it, he replied, It should be scary, the answer should be scary. Siyempre 55 years [old] ka na, 34 years na ako sa showbiz what’s next? How else can I reinvent myself? How can I keep the people watching my shows, making myself relevant to the new sounds, the new music, [and] the new television?

He added, It’s very, very hard and scary but actually, the truth? I’m very excited to see what tomorrow is going to be like.

Meanwhile, Lani was rumored to have had a health scare recently.She shared, well I had it done sa Las Vegas, actually nag second opinion ako pero sinabi ng OB ko na hindi naman namin kailangan ng major operation so we did something else and all the results came out clean.

Boy then asked, You’re okay?

Lani responded, Im okay.

