Liza and Enrique tackle second chances in the film “My Ex and Whys”

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil return to the big screen with a modern love story that will soon be seen in key countries worldwide via TFC@theMovies

Quezon City, Philippines (January 30, 2017) – After their successful TV series “Dolce Amore,” Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil’s love team more popularly known as LizQuen will make a comeback on the big screen in the upcoming Star Cinema film “My Ex and Whys,” which will soon screen in key countries worldwide via TFC@theMovies.

Followers in and outside the Philippines witnessed how the two Kapamilya stars have evolved as actors in their recent TV series. Before the series, they were first paired in the film “She’s the One” in 2013, with Bea Alonzo and Dingdong Dantes. Their first lead film was “Just the Way You Are” in 2015 which was immediately followed the same year by another film, “Everyday I Love You.”

Now, after a year of skipping the silver screen, the love team is back and will star in a light but relatable film which will show how the characters they will portray will be engaged in a relationship, which in the words of Gil, is “more mature” compared with their previous characters’.

Describing their roles, Gil first talked about his character Gio: “I play a playboy who will try to prove he has changed.”

On the other hand, Soberano will portray Gio’s ex-girlfriend Cali. “My character is very modern – a blogger who is hesitant to fall in love again. She is afraid to get hurt all over again,” Soberano says.

Gil teased that the audience will surely relate with their characters, especially since most of the scenes in the film are based on stories of real people.

In the story “My Ex and Whys,” Cali, the blogger dreams of being a social media influencer. The popularity of her blog skyrockets after her exchange of messages with social media user @DahilListBoy goes viral. She grabs the opportunity and meets him, only to find out that he’s her ex-boyfriend Gio who has once broken her heart and who is now reaching out to win back her heart, on purpose.

To have a better understanding of the film’s story, Soberano shares their tactic. “We asked guys about different situations in relationships and why men cheat” she relates.

The film started to grind last year, and some of the scenes were shot in the popular tourist spots in South Korea. This film is under the supervision of the box office director Cathy Garcia-Molina who was behind popular films like “One More Chance,” “A Very Special Love,” and “My Amnesia Girl” to name a few.

Also starring in the film are Joey Marquez, Ara Mina, Arlene Muhlach, Dominic Roque, Ryan Bang, Neil Coleta, Cai Cortez, and Hyubs Azarcon.

As Gio tries to prove to Cali that he’s a changed man, can Cali open her heart again to love and give her old flame a second chance? Find out the answers in the film “My Ex and Whys,” which will soon screen in key countries worldwide via TFC@theMovies: February 16 in UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman; February 17 in the U.S. and Canada; February 18 and 19 United Kingdom; February 19 Vienna in Austria; Milan and Rome in Italy, Malta; Madrid and Barcelona in Spain; February 23 in Papua New Guinea; February 24 in Saipan; and March 5 in Hong Kong.

For more updates about the film, including additional screenings, visit tfc-usa.com/exandwhys, tfc-ca.com/exandwhys, emea.kapamilya.com, and the facebook page applicable for your area. Connect with fellow global Kapamilyas, follow @KapamilyaTFC on Twitter and Instagram.

