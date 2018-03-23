Liza comments on her Bagani “bashers”

  • March 23, 2018
    • What is Liza Soberano’s reaction to bashers who says she’s not fit to play a native maiden called Ganda in “Bagani”?

    The young star is being criticized because she looks mestiza and she has an American mom.

    “I respect their opinion, but in my heart, I know I’m Filipino,” she says at the show’s press con. “Even if I’m only half-Filipino, that doesn’t make me less Filipino than the rest of us. Also, our directors and writers have already explained that this is not based on a historical true story but is a work of fiction, a fantaserye.”

    Liza said she underwent rigid training for her role as Ganda. “Nag-aral ako ng wushu and had to work out in the gym regularly,” she relates. “Since this is an action-adventure story, maraming fights scenes and difficult stunts and we have mentors to train us on how to execute them well for the camera. I’m very proud of ‘Bagani’ and its message that there’s a little hero in each of us when we sacrifice and do good for the benefit of others.”

    In their alternative world of Sansinukob, there are five groups: the farmers of Tagapatag, fishermen of Tagalaot, traders of Tagakalakal, forest people of Tagagubat and desert people or Tagadisyerto. Liza is Tagapatag, while Enrique as Lakas is Tagadisyerto. Supporting them are Matteo Guidicelli as Lakam who’s Tagakalakal, Sofia Andres as a slave who’s Tagalaot and Makisig Morales as Dumakulem who’s Tagagubat.

    “Bagani” is one of ABS-CBN’s biggest budgeted shows, with the pre-production alone taking one year in the process, what with its lavish costumes, sets and special effects featuring flying dragons. The first few weeks were shot in the scenic spots of the Ilocos Region but that’s too far so they reconstructed it (including the sand dunes of Paoay) in a special set built in a vast studio in Bulacan.

    So how is it working again with Enrique in an action-drama?

    “I’m so comfortable working with him because we can now motivate each other. Inaalalayan niya ako sa action scenes to make sure hindi ako masasaktan. Matagal ang preparation ng fight scenes, kung minsan four to five hours, pero sandali lang mapapanood sa TV, but it’s all worth it kasi the feedback of viewers is very encouraging so far.”

      Liza comments on her Bagani "bashers"

