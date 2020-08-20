LizQuen got offers from GMA, TV5, Viva

  August 20, 2020
  Entertainment
    • Kapamilya TV host and talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that GMA7, TV5 and Viva expressed their interest to have Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil on their roster of stars.
    In his YouTube channel, Ogie said in his latest video blog that they will consider the offer once ABS-CBN fails to give LizQuen a project.

    “GMA expressed their interest. TV5 also and ‘yung Viva. Nagbigay sila ng kanilang interes. This is a good problem for us pero siyempre priority muna namin ang ABS-CBN,” Ogie said.

    “Kapag wala talagang maibigay na ang ABS-CBN at in-allow naman silang lumipad sa ibang bakuran, doon pa lang kami magko-consider. Pero at least napakagandang problema nito para sa amin. Actually hindi ito problema. Isang ano lang ito, isipin,” he added.

    Ogie, however, said that the Kapamilya network has no plans of letting the love team go.

    “Actually, ang LizQuen ay isa sa mga hindi binibitawan ng ABS-CBN. As per Tita Cory Vidanes, nung nakausap ko, gumagawa naman daw sila ng paraan kung paano maitatawid ‘yung mga love teams na pinoprotektahan nila at sinesecure talaga nila. Alam naman natin ang KathNiel, nandiyan iyan. Ang LizQuen andyan din,” he said.

    Ogie also confirmed that LizQuen have an upcoming movie with Star Cinema that will reunite them with blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

    “One time last week, merong pinitch sa aming movie si Inang Olive (Lamasan) sa Star Cinema. Excited ‘yung dalawa na gawin ‘yung movie provided kailangan mag-flatten ‘yung curve ng pandemya,” he said.

    Ogie earlier confirmed the news via a tweet by ABS-CBN’s MJ Felipe.

    “Ogie Diaz confirmed that Liza Soberano is doing a movie with Enrique Gil under Star Cinema. Cathy Garcia Molina will be directing the movie,” MJ wrote.

    “Diaz said that they would just like to wait for the cases of COVID-19 to flatten before they begin filming. Quen and Liza liked the pitch,” he added.

    Liza and Enrique, popularly known as LizQuen, last teamed up for the movie “Alone Together” directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

    Their last series together, “Make It With You,” was cut short due to the pandemic.

    LizQuen and Cathy’s last movie project together was the 2017 film “My Ex and Whys.” The film earned P400 million worldwide. (J.M. Severo, PS/ ABS-CBN)

    • 20 August 2020
      ABS-CBN News reaches 10M subscribers on You tube

      ABS-CBN solidifies its digital transformation with another milestone as ABS-CBN News reaches 10 million subscribers on YouTube. Now on its tenth year on the video-sharing platform, ABS-CBN News continues to be the most subscribed Filipino news channel, serving viewers worldwide with livestreaming of top news programs such as “TV ...

    • 20 August 2020
      20 August 2020
      Mayor Isko Moreno turns over modeling fee for Church reconstruction

      Manila Mayor Isko Moreno turned over a cheque donation he earned from modeling to aid in the reconstruction of Sto. Niño Parish Church in Pandacan, Manila. “Bilang ating tulong sa reconstruction ng Sto. Niño Parish Church sa Pandacan, nakalikom po tayo ng total of P700,000,” the actor-politician said in a ...

    • 13 August 2020
      Trudeau told: resign or face fall election

      Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet has delivered an ultimatum to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Resign or face a fall election, Blanchet said on Wednesday (August 12). Blanchet’s resignation call includes Trudeau’s chief of staff Katie Telford, and Finance Minister Bill Morneau. Blanchet suggested that he has lost confidence ...

    • 06 August 2020
      Netflix adds 15 more Filipino films this August and September

      Netflix is back with 15 Filipino films coming on to the service starting this August, including Netflix Original “Love the Way U Lie.” Staying true to their commitment to bring more Filipino content to the service, Netflix is announcing new films from Viva Communications, Regal Films, TBA Studios, The ...

