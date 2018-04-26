LOOK: Pokwang’s baby girl Malia gets baptized

It was a joy for the family when actress and comedian Pokwang safely delivered her baby girl Malia last January with American partner William Lee O’Brian. Since Malia’s arrival, many have doted on her. Stars such as Coney Reyes, Piolo Pascual, and Enchong Dee, among others, paid Pokwang’s abode a visit just to have a glimpse of baby Malia.

So as she was christened yesterday, April 15, in Antipolo, Rizal, it was only natural that familiar faces in showbiz gathered once again to witness her special day. Baby Malia’s baptism was held in the Antipolo Cathedral where the wooden image of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage is enshrined. Among the guests were Pokwang’s fellow comedians K Brosas, Jonathan “Chokoleit” Garcia and Reynold “Pooh” Garcia.

Last night, Chokoleit took to his Instagram to dote on Malia, writing in jest, “Hangkyot kyooot talaga ng inaanak kong si Malia na napakaganda. Mabuti na lang talaga nagmana sa kanyang ama at walang bahid ng kanyang ina.#BinyagNiTisayMalia.” (My godchild Malia is really so cute and most beautiful. Good thing she really took after her father and has no trace of her mother.)

Godmother K Brosas also expressed her love for baby Malia on her own Instagram account last night, saying, “Welcome to the Christian world Malia!! We love you!! #BinyagNiTisayMalia.”

Pokwang too shared a series of photos and a video on her Instagram last night to thank all those who attended Malia’s baptism. “To all my ninongs and ninangs, may the force be with you….” wrote Pokwang, speaking for baby Malia. “#binyagnitisaymalia salamat po sa inyong lahat mga pangalawa kong magulang.“

(To all my godfathers and godmothers, may the force be with you. Thank you all, my second parents.)

In one of Pokwang’s videos, actress Angel Locsin can be seen fussing over baby Malia as she, too, couldn’t help but be charmed by her cuteness. “Hello baby Malia. You had a good sleep?” cooed Locsin. “Aw it’s okay, it’s okay you’re so pretty and you look so adorable. Hi, I’m sorry I’m so makulit (pesky) because you’re so cute.”

Netizens were overjoyed with baby Malia’s baptism as well, as they offered their support and love in Pokwang’s Instagram account. “@itspokwang27 Malia is so pretty, cute, and adorable!” wrote follower russcat930. “Like to pinch those cheeks! Welcome to the Christian World, Malia! God bless!”

C. Cepeda, Inq

