Lotlot De Leon weds Fadi El Soury

  December 21, 2018
    • Lotlot de Leon is now Mrs. Fadi El Soury.

    She and her Lebanese husband held their intimate wedding earlier today, December 17, at El Jardin de Zaida in San Juan, Batangas.

    The canopy of trees and rare tropical plants served as the ceremony’s backdrop, with Amante Fleurs adding some blooms to make the set-up more quaint.

    Here’s how the reception looked.

    The bride wore a gown by Zandra Lim, who revealed in an Instagram post that the newlyweds are “just a month short of their 6th anniversary.”

    Lotlot’s sister Matet De Leon (2nd from R) and her three gorgeous daughters Janine (R), Jessica (L), and Max were her bridesmaids.

    Janine was escorted by rumored boyfriend Rayver Cruz.

    Also present were Lotlot’s dad Christopher De Leon and stepmom Sandy Andolong, her brother Ian de Leon, and her unico hijo Diego Gutierrez.

    One of Lotlot’s closest friends, Shyr Valdez, noted on Instagram that it was a “wedding that waited.”
    The actress’ first marriage to Ramon Christopher, the father of her four children, was in 1987. She announced their split in 2004.

    The ex-couple filed a petition declaring their marriage as null and void in 2007.

    Lotlot found love again in 2012.

    She got engaged to Fadi in July 2018.

    (M. Fernando, pep.ph)

