Love between Sharon, Richard is ‘forever’

  • December 3, 2018
    • It was not always easy. Richard Gomez and Sharon Cuneta were sweethearts when they were both twenty-three years old and at the peak of their careers. Twenty-nine years ago, while playing Pictionary, they officially became a couple. But, as they both admit, the relationship was not always smooth sailing. In the four or five years that they were together, they had their share of tiffs. They have come a long way since. The ex-couple have not only become mature, they have also recognized that their young love has turned into respect and affection that will always remain.

    “The love will always be forever,” Richard says at the press con of their movie, Star Cinema’s “Three Words to Forever.”

    Sharon agrees, although she says their love is now different. She also expresses amazement at how accomplished her former partner has become – Richard has a beautiful family composed of wife Lucy and daughter Juliana, maintains a home in Forbes Park where he indulges his passion for visual arts, and also leads the progressive Ormoc City as its mayor. To think, she was the patient girlfriend before, while Richard was busy sowing wild oats, she said.

    Richard corrects her though. “Sobrang wild,” was how he described his happy-go-lucky self.

    The follies of youth are now all forgotten as they’ve become close and true friends in real life.

    But in “Three Words to Forever,” they play a couple who have to keep up appearances. They play Rick and Cristy Andrada, who are about to put an end to their marriage after 25 years. Their daughter Tin (Kathryn Bernardo) and boyfriend Kyle (Tommy Esguerra) are gearing up for their wedding while Cristy’s parents Cito and Tinay (Freddie Webb and Liza Lorena) are preparing for their renewal of vows for their 55th wedding anniversary.

    Without their daughter and parents’ knowledge, Rick and Cristy put up a pretense and decide to delay their separation, agreeing to also celebrate their 25th anniversary to complete the triple family celebration.

    Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina and written by Vanessa Valdez, Ana Karenina Ramos, and Kiko Abrillo, “Three Words to Forever” is showing Nov. 28 and starting in Canadian thetres on December 7, 2018.

