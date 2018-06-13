A luau for beach babes Bela, Yassi

  • joelcastro.com
  • June 13, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 38

    • Just what do stars Yassi Pressman and Bela Padilla have in common?

    Aside from being BFFs and certified beach babes who can’t get enough of the sun, sand, and the sea, their birthdays also happen to fall within the same month: Yassi’s birthday is on May 11, while Bela’s birthday falls on May 3.

    With a number of similarities, Yassi and Bela are pretty much two peas in a pod. It is not any wonder then that these BFF spell out best friend goals for the rest of us.

    And because their birthdays are only days apart, Greenwich, a brand the two endorse, decided to throw the perfect closing-of-summer birthday party theme for Yassi and Bela – a luau powered by Greenwich’s Hawaiian Overload pizza.

    Yassi and Bela had the perfect joint birthday celebration in a tropical-themed shindig that was filled with summer vibes and sun-tastic activities. And of course, what’s a Hawaiian-themed party without a Hawaiian favorite? Beachwear-clad guests enjoyed heaps of Greenwich Hawaiian Overload pizzas loaded with sweet pineapples, smothered with premium cheeses, topped with generous amount of bacon and ham providing that mouthwatering flavor blend that is best shared with the barkada.

    (Malaya)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Heart Evangelista grieves but hopeful after miscarriage

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 13 June 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      A luau for beach babes Bela, Yassi

      Just what do stars Yassi Pressman and Bela Padilla have in common? Aside from being BFFs and certified beach babes who can’t get enough of the sun, sand, and the sea, their birthdays also happen to fall within the same month: Yassi’s birthday is on May 11, while Bela’s ...

    • 13 June 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Heart Evangelista grieves but hopeful after miscarriage

      On May 12, GMA-7 actress Heart Evangelista and husband Sen. Chiz Escudero officially announced that they were expecting twins. The 33-year-old actress was a picture of happiness in the photo she shared giving her husband a hug while holding a baby’s onesie. Sadly, Heart lost both her babies in ...

    • 12 June 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Community mourns death of nanny Leticia Sarmiento

      Leticia ‘Letty’ Sarmiento, who came to Canada as a caregiver and later won a landmark court case in Vancouver over human trafficking, died on June 5. Sarmiento was 45. According to Migrante B.C., Sarmiento passed away at 5:40 p.m. at the St. Michael’s Hospice in Burnaby. Her life will ...

    • 11 June 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Four classic Lino Brocka films you can livestream now

      iWant TV takes you on a trip down the annals of Filipino cinema with four of the late great director Lino Brocka’s films in honor of his death anniversary on May 21. His 1976 film Insiang was the first Filipino film shown at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. His ...

    • 11 June 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Adrift (PG)

      Swept Away! People who go into the water need a certain degree of common sense and bravery. Not since Steven Spielberg’s classic 1975 break-out thriller Jaws has there been such an atmosphere of intense fear generated by the real-life story depicted in Adrift. Brought to the shores of the ...

    %d bloggers like this: