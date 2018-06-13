A luau for beach babes Bela, Yassi

Just what do stars Yassi Pressman and Bela Padilla have in common?

Aside from being BFFs and certified beach babes who can’t get enough of the sun, sand, and the sea, their birthdays also happen to fall within the same month: Yassi’s birthday is on May 11, while Bela’s birthday falls on May 3.

With a number of similarities, Yassi and Bela are pretty much two peas in a pod. It is not any wonder then that these BFF spell out best friend goals for the rest of us.

And because their birthdays are only days apart, Greenwich, a brand the two endorse, decided to throw the perfect closing-of-summer birthday party theme for Yassi and Bela – a luau powered by Greenwich’s Hawaiian Overload pizza.

Yassi and Bela had the perfect joint birthday celebration in a tropical-themed shindig that was filled with summer vibes and sun-tastic activities. And of course, what’s a Hawaiian-themed party without a Hawaiian favorite? Beachwear-clad guests enjoyed heaps of Greenwich Hawaiian Overload pizzas loaded with sweet pineapples, smothered with premium cheeses, topped with generous amount of bacon and ham providing that mouthwatering flavor blend that is best shared with the barkada.

(Malaya)

