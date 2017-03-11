Luck smiles on Maymay

  March 11, 2017
    • Teen housemate Maymay Entrata emerged as the “Lucky Big Winner” of “Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7” and made PBB history as the first big winner in the longest season of the hit ABS-CBN reality show, beating co-housemates from celebrity, teen, and adult editions.

    The “Ms. Wacky-Go-Lucky of CDO” garnered a total of 42.71% of votes in the Big Night last Sunday, March 5, at the Alonte Sports Arena.

    In an emotional speech, Maymay thanked all her fans for helping her reach her dream. “Don’t be afraid to dream. Don’t ever forget where you came from and the people who helped you in your journey. If your dreams are already within reach and you stumble along the way, you just have to get back up on your feet and rise from it. Remember why you started and why you made it that far to reaching your dream,” she said.

    “Don’t be afraid to be true to yourself and to others because it is the key to your dreams and success in life,” she added.

    Maymay won P1 million, a house and lot from Camella, and an Asian tour package for two from Von Dutch.

    Fellow Big 4 housemates Kisses Delavin, on the other, was the second big placer with 31.27%  of votes and took home P500,000; Yong Muhajil was third with 21. 52% of votes and won P300,000; and Edward Barber was the fourth with 4.49% of votes and got P200,000. (Malaya)

