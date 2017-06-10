Maine deactivates “Twitter “ account

Maine Mendoza wasn’t very specific when she wrote “Enough with the foul words, guys” on her Twitter account – which she has deactivated – but it’s obvious she got alarmed over the vilification that comedian Sef Cadayona reaped from diehard

“Aldub” fans. They bashed him vehemently just because he’s being linked to her and they accused him of stealing Maine away from screen partner Alden Richards.

Someone very close to Sef told us it’s really not true he has a romantic relationship with Maine. “We tell him nga na kung ganyan na rin lang ang sitwasyon, tuluyan na niya,” said our informer. “Pero ayaw niya kasi ang mas gusto niya talagang

mangyari, magkabalikan sila ni Andrea Torres after mag-break up sila some months ago. Kaso ayaw na talaga ni Andrea kasi even she, naniniwalang si Sef at si Maine na talaga ngayon.”

Sef himself insisted to press people visiting the set of “Meant to Be,” where he plays Barbie Forteza’s brother, that he and Maine are just good friends. “Bawal ba kahit makipagkaibigan lang?” he asked. “Kaibigan ko rin naman si Alden Richards kasi

madalas kaming nagkakasamang tatlo sa ‘Eat Bulaga.’ Hindi lang kami kundi pati ‘yung staff ng show at kasama rin sina Sheena Halili and Juancho Trivino. Lumabas man kami, marami kami, never na kaming dalawa lang. Kung totoong kami nga, aaminin ko naman.”

This last statement of Sef, of course, is doubtful. Because he never admitted it when he was on with Andrea Torres for almost four years. He only finally admitted it when they have already broken up, so this makes Sef’s credibility somewhat questionable, right?

