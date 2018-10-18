Why Maine is well-loved, according to Coco

  • October 18, 2018
    • Having worked with Maine Mendoza as his first-time leading lady, Coco Martin now understands why the actress-host is well-loved by her fans.
    Martin and Mendoza, along with comedy icon Vic Sotto, are starring in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Jack EM Popoy: The Puliscredibles.”
    According to Martin, they are almost done shooting the film.

    “The Puliscredibles” marks the first time Martin, one of ABS-CBN’s biggest stars, is working with Mendoza and Sotto, both mainstays of “Eat Bulaga,” which airs on rival network GMA-7.

    Speaking with ABS-CBN News Sunday on the sidelines of ABS-CBN TV Plus’ “SorpreSaya Truck” tour in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, Martin shared his impressions of his co-stars.

    “Hindi ko ini-expect na sobrang bait ni Bossing. Si Maine naman, parang hindi namin first time magkatrabaho. Family. Napakabait nila, napakasarap kasama. Natutuwa ako, kasi winelcome nila ako,” he said.

    Asked what new “discoveries” he has made about Mendoza after getting acquainted, Martin said: “Napakasimple niyang tao. Alam ko kung bakit siya mahal na mahal ng mga tao, ng mga fans niya, dahil napakatotoo niya, napakasimple. Walang pretensions, hindi siya nag-pe-pretend. Wala siyang kaarte-arte.”

    Martin also praised Mendoza for her willingness to learn, given that “The Puliscredibles” is the actress’ first action role.
    “Ang sarap makasama nitong tao na ‘to, kasi first niyong magka-work, pero alam mo ‘yung… Siguro dahil mas nauna ako sa kanya, ‘yung trust… ‘Pag sa action, hindi nga maiilang na turuan siya, i-guide siya, kasi siya mismo… Thankful. Ang sarap sa pakiramdam na alam mong naa-appreciate niya ‘yung ginagawa mo para sa kanya,” he said.

    Similar to his lead role in the top-rating series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” Martin is once again a cop, alongside Mendoza and Sotto, in “The Puliscredibles.”

    Meanwhile, despite the perceived “network wars,” Martin is not closing his doors on the possibility of crossing over the GMA-7, to promote the movie beside his Kapuso co-leads.

    “Wala namang kumpetisyon. Tanggalin na natin sa isip ‘yan,” he said. “Dapat both parties, lahat ng gumagawa ng pelikula, nagtutulung-tulong para pasayahin lahat ng tao sa Pasko.”

    He added: “Alam naman natin ang hirap na pinagdadaanan ng Pilipino ngayon, iyon na lang ‘yung ni-lu-look forward nila. Minsan nga ang Pilipino, nanonood na lang ng pelikula, isang beses na lang sa isang taon. Sana itong Pasko, lahat ng pelikulang Pilipino, panoorin. Iyon ‘yung time para mag-reunion, mag-bonding ang pamilya, at mapasaya sila.” (abs-cbn news)

      

      

