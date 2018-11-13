Maja S explains why she chose not to fall in love with Rayver, Enchong

Maja Salvador says she knows whether or not to fall in love with a friend.

Maja Salvador’s latest film Some Buddy To Love with Zanjoe Marudo is all sorts of pain and laughs at the same time. Maja plays the role of a girl who agrees to be in an intimate relationship with her guy best friend.

But Maja, who is best friends with Rayver Cruz and Enchong Dee in real life, revealed that despite her being close to the two guys, she never thought at any point in her friendship with the two that she’d fall in love with any of them.

Asked if it’s possible to fall in love with her best friend, she answered: “Depende. Ako inaamin ko best friend ko noon si Rayver, best friend ko si Enchong pero ‘di naman dumating sa ganung level.”

But why exactly did she not fall for either Rayver or Enchong?

“Kay Rayver walang ganun talaga eh. As in. Sino ba ang kaibigan ni Rayver? ‘Yung ex ko ‘di ba? Tapos ‘yung kay Enchong naman nag-start na crush crush puppy puppy love na crush ‘yung isa’t-isa. ‘Yung ganun. And then ramdam namin both na parang hindi tayo dun. Mas malalim ‘yung relationship na mabubuo natin which is friendship. So hanggang ngayon, silang dalawa,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zanjoe gave a different reason as to why he possibly won’t enter into a relationship with his best friend.

“Siguro sa totoong buhay, ‘pag naramdaman ko na ayaw kong mawala sa akin ‘yung kaibigan ko – ‘di ko masasabi. Mahirap eh. Mahirap talagang tumawid kasi ‘pag tumawid ka dun, kakalimutan mo talaga ‘yung isa—kakalimutan mo pagiging mag best friend niyo. Kasi ‘di na siya pwedeng kung paano kayo dati. ‘Yun nga ‘yung tinuturo ng pelikula. Si Julius ‘di siya nagbago. Gusto niya same pa rin ‘yung atake, same pa rin ‘yung dynamics nila. Kaya lang siyempre ‘yung girl hinahanap niya, ‘Babae ako. GirlFriend mo ako. Tratuhin mo naman akong girlfriend mo,’ ‘yung ganun,” he said.

Produced by Black Sheep and directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, To Love Some Buddy opens in Canada cinemas on November 9.

Like this: Like Loading...