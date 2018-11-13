Maja S explains why she chose not to fall in love with Rayver, Enchong

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 13, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 74

    • Maja Salvador says she knows whether or not to fall in love with a friend.

    Maja Salvador’s latest film Some Buddy To Love with Zanjoe Marudo is all sorts of pain and laughs at the same time. Maja plays the role of a girl who agrees to be in an intimate relationship with her guy best friend.

    But Maja, who is best friends with Rayver Cruz and Enchong Dee in real life, revealed that despite her being close to the two guys, she never thought at any point in her friendship with the two that she’d fall in love with any of them.
    Asked if it’s possible to fall in love with her best friend, she answered: “Depende. Ako inaamin ko best friend ko noon si Rayver, best friend ko si Enchong pero ‘di naman dumating sa ganung level.”

    But why exactly did she not fall for either Rayver or Enchong?

    “Kay Rayver walang ganun talaga eh. As in. Sino ba ang kaibigan ni Rayver? ‘Yung ex ko ‘di ba? Tapos ‘yung kay Enchong naman nag-start na crush crush puppy puppy love na crush ‘yung isa’t-isa. ‘Yung ganun. And then ramdam namin both na parang hindi tayo dun. Mas malalim ‘yung relationship na mabubuo natin which is friendship. So hanggang ngayon, silang dalawa,” she said.

    Meanwhile, Zanjoe gave a different reason as to why he possibly won’t enter into a relationship with his best friend.

    “Siguro sa totoong buhay, ‘pag naramdaman ko na ayaw kong mawala sa akin ‘yung kaibigan ko – ‘di ko masasabi. Mahirap eh. Mahirap talagang tumawid kasi ‘pag tumawid ka dun, kakalimutan mo talaga ‘yung isa—kakalimutan mo pagiging mag best friend niyo. Kasi ‘di na siya pwedeng kung paano kayo dati. ‘Yun nga ‘yung tinuturo ng pelikula. Si Julius ‘di siya nagbago. Gusto niya same pa rin ‘yung atake, same pa rin ‘yung dynamics nila. Kaya lang siyempre ‘yung girl hinahanap niya, ‘Babae ako. GirlFriend mo ako. Tratuhin mo naman akong girlfriend mo,’ ‘yung ganun,” he said.

    Produced by Black Sheep and directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, To Love Some Buddy opens in Canada cinemas on November 9.

    Share

    Previous Story

    ‘Happy place’: Matteo shares new photo with Sarah

    Next Story

    Regine Velasquez has a message for people bashing her online

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 14 November 2018
      37 mins ago No comment

      Christian wins Best Actor award in Hanoi

      Stay true to that burning passion inside you,” said Christian Bables to aspiring artists who, like him, were at some point “on the verge of giving up” their craft. The 25-year-old was declared best actor at the recent 2018 Hanoi International Film Festival in Vietnam, for his performance in ...

    • 14 November 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Alves brushes off excitement on Quezon role

      Benjamin Alves, is slated for bigger things to come for his career but he does not want to get too excited about it. After blockbusters “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral,” he is set to headline the trilogy finale as former President Manuel L. Quezon which he already ...

    • 14 November 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      Marlo comes back with new single

      Many people didn’t know that Marlo Mortel has a good singing voice until his first major solo concert titled “ImMortelized” at the Music Museum on October 26. He has a unique singing voice entirely his own and does not sound anybody else – local or foreign. He said it ...

    • 13 November 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Piolo focuses on self-love

      Gone are the days when Piolo pressures himself to be with someone because now, he is just busy with no one but himself. He no longer entertains queries about the last woman he was linked with, which was Shaina Magdayao. “A lot has been said already. Puro he said ...

    • 13 November 2018
      15 hours ago No comment

      Abby meets the showbiz press

      Sometimes it’s quite challenging to break the ice when you are talking to a politician, but with Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay, her being so candid makes her so relatable you don’t have to struggle to start a conversation with her. And if you had a no-holds-barred discussion with ...

    %d bloggers like this: