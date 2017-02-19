Maja Salvador is back with a vengeance in the newest ABS-CBN TFC teleserye “Wildflower”

Maja Salvador gives life to Ivy, a woman who will avenge her family in “Wildflower,” premiering on TFC and airing simulcast its Philippine airing via TFC online (TFC.tv) in key countries worldwide

Quezon City, Philippines – Revenge has never been this wild as Maja Salvador gives life to Ivy, a woman who will avenge her parent’s death that was brought about by a powerful political clan, in her much-awaited TV comeback “Wildflower,” which will premiere on TFC and air simulcast its Philippine airing via TFC online (TFC.tv) this February 13, Manila time.

Before anger turns her into Ivy, get to know her first as Lily (Xyriel Manabat), a young girl who grew up surrounded by her loving parents Dante (Christian Vasquez) and Camia (Sunshine Cruz). Her father, who worked as a Public Assistance Office (PAO) lawyer, decides they move to Poblacion Ardiente after he receives death threats for a case he handled.

The first week in Poblacion Ardiente goes well for them, especially Lily, who easily finds a friend in Diego (Jesse James Ongteco).

However, misfortunes continue to haunt their family when Diego’s father, Raul Torillo (Wendell Ramos), lusts over Camia and sexually harasses her. Dante doesn’t hesitate and immediately files a case against Raul, who happens to be the husband of town mayor Emilia Ardiente Torillo (Aiko Melendez). Emilia then takes matters into her own hands to protect their family’s reputation.

In just a snap, Lily’s life suddenly crashes when his father suspiciously dies in a heart attack, while she is forced to leave her mother. Luckily, Lily escapes the wrath of the Ardientes and finds a home with Prianka Aguas (Priscilla Meirelles), who adopts and raises her like her own.

Few years after, Lily finally returns to Poblacion Ardiente as the seductive and powerful Ivy (Salvador), who seeks revenge against the Ardientes. Everything will work out as planned, until she crosses paths with her long-lost friend, Diego Ardiente Torillo (Joseph Marco).

Also joining the cast are Tirso Cruz III, RK Bagatsing, Vin Abrenica, Malou De Guzman, Ana Abad Santos, Arnold Reyes and Izzy Canillo. The teleserye is directed by Onat Diaz, Raymond Ocampo, and Cathy Camarillo under R.S.B Unit headed by Ruel Bayani.

How will Diego affect Ivy’s plans to avenge her family? Will justice finally be served for the death of her parents? Will forgiveness and love find its place in Ivy’s heart?

Find out how Ivy will wrap them around her fingers in the upcoming TV series “Wildflower,” which will air via TFC. Its pilot episode will also be aired simulcast its Philippine airing via TFC online (TFC.tv) on February 13, 5:45 p.m. (Manila time). Catch up episodes are available via TFC online (TFC.tv) and TFC IPTV.

