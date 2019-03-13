Mar & Korina are proud parents to new twins

Parenthood excites Korina Sanchez no end. She and husband, senatorial aspirant Mar Roxas, cannot believe they are now parents of adorable twins, Pepe and Pilar.

Korina has been posting photos of the babies, and also of her and her husband fussing over their kids, on her social media account.

Friends and family are so happy for the couple and are fawning over the twin blessings. More will be revealed about the Roxases’ bundles of joy this Sunday in Korina’s show, “Rated K.”

Roxas has a grown-up son from a previous relationship.

(E. Ramos, Malaya)

