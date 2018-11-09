Marcelito Pomoy gets standing ovation on ‘The Ellen Show’

Another Filipino talent drew international attention through the generosity of popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

“Pilipinas Got Talent Season 2” grand winner Marcelito Pomoy received a standing ovation from the audience of DeGeneres’”The Ellen Show” on Tuesday (Manila time) after showcasing his singing ability in both a male and female voice.

Pomoy performed Celine Dion’s “The Prayer” and “Beauty and the Beast” which impressed the world-famous talk show host.

In the interview, Pomoy told DeGeneres that he didn’t expect that he will get the chance to be invited to appear on the show until he received the ticket for him to fly to the US.

“Actually, hindi ko po talaga ini-expect. Tapos one time may nag-message po sa akin sa Facebook (yung) EllenTV.com. Hanggang dumating po yung nag-Skype kami, hindi pa rin ako naniniwala. Then dumating sa akin yung ticket going to Ellen,” Pomoy said.

“Here you are because you are amazing,” DeGeneres told Pomoy.

Asked when did he discover that he could sing both the male and female parts, Pomoy told DeGeneres, “Hindi ko rin alam sa sarili ko. Siguro ito na ang bigay ni God so ipinagpatuloy ko na lang.”

Pomoy also shared the story of his humble beginnings and recalled how he was able to become a famous singer in the Philippines. According to him, he started singing at the age of seven and further discovered that he can switch his voice and sing in a higher range when he was 18 while doing chores at a poultry farm. This talent of his paved the way for him to join different contests in both amateur and professional leagues.

“First time ko kasing lumayas seven years old, tapos nagtrabaho na ako (bilang) pin boy. Then, ang kita ko sa pin boy ay P50 in US dollars ay $1 yun ang nagpa-survive sa akin na pangkain ko sa araw-araw at natulog na ako sa kalye,” said Pomoy.

Pomoy added that he was initially hesitant to join Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011, the show where he got discovered, at first since he did not believe in his talent. However, he decided to join the contest hoping that appearing on television will help fulfill his lifelong dream to reunite with his family.

As a gift to Pomoy, DeGeneres gave the Filipino singer tickets to Celine Dion’s Las Vegas show and set up a meet and greet with the pop diva.

(I. Iglesias, TMT)

