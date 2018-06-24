Marian continues to salute modern-day heroes

Her husband Dingdong Dantes is an OFW advocate. Her mother Amalia Rivera is a former OFW. No wonder Marian Rivera also has a heart for Pinoys who work abroad despite the challenges that come with it.

Based on data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) April this year, the number of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at anytime from April to September 2017 is estimated at 2.3 million people.

It is said that every day, thousands of Pinoys seek greener pasture abroad to provide a better life for their loved ones while helping boost the local economy.

Celebrity Marian Rivera is one with the nation in hailing these OFWs as modern day heroes. The actress hosts “Tadhana,” GMA Public Affairs’ weekly drama anthology featuring the colorful, romantic, heroic, and inspiring stories of OFWs.

As a treat to her loyal viewers and fans, Marian will play the lead role in the anniversary special of “Tadhana” for airing on June 23.

IT WAS a different kind of thrill for Marian Rivera to be directed by her husband Dingdong Dantes for the anniversary episode of “Tadhana.”

In the special episode, Marian brings to life the story of Jackie, an OFW who had to bear being away from her children to give them a good life by working in Bahrain during the ‘90s. Jackie was left alone to raise their family. When the opportunity to work as a domestic helper abroad came knocking on her door, she did not hesitate and accepted the job. It did not matter if this meant being separated from her kids. What was important was to give them a decent future. Little did she know that an ordeal awaited her in Bahrain.

Jackie’s employer was cruel. On top of the physical abuse she got, she was prohibited to go out or even use the phone to call her family. Except for letters, she had no way of communicating with her loved ones in the Philippines. She endured this for two years. But upon Jackie’s return to the Philippines, she learned that her family never received the money and letters she sent them and that the same people she worked hard for had turned their backs on her.

In its year-long run, the episode featuring Marian is the most “cinematic” of the stories featured. Dingdong admits that he had reservations accepting the rare chance of directing his wife but eventually took the project. “’Yung takot ko at ‘yung pag-iwas ko na idirek siya ay naging opportunity,” shared Dingdong in an interview with GMA News Online. “I saw a different kind of actress, a different kind of Marian. Mas na-appreciate ko siya bilang artista, bilang tao, bilang nanay, dahil ganu’n siya kaseryoso sa kaniyang [trabaho].”

The couple kept everything professional. Dingdong was the captain of the ship and Marian willingly followed his directions. Dingdong arrived earlier because he had an early call time, but they left the set together – tired and spent after a day’s work.

Marian said when Dingdong saw how exhausted she was after the shoot, she got a sweet kiss and a reassuring “good job” from her husband.

Although their experience working together was a good one, it will take some time before fans see the beautiful couple – who fell in love on the set of one of their shows – work together.

“Family is our priority. We can’t work together because doing so will result to our daughter being left alone and we don’t want that to happen. So, we work on projects one at a time.”

