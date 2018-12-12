Marian reveals gender of new baby

  • December 12, 2018
    • Marian Rivera cannot contain her excitement.

    Although her second pregnancy is not as easy as her first, she is still overjoyed as she and husband Dingdong Dantes are expecting a boy next year.

    “Ilang pangalan na ang kinu-consider ni Dingdong for his son,” said a source.

    “May mga magsa-suggest na gawin na lang niyang Jose Sixto Dantes IV.”

    Also super excited is Dingdong and Marian’s firstborn, Letizia or Zia.

    “I can just imagine how Zia will feel about having a baby brother dahil ‘yun talaga ang gusto niyang magkaroon,” said Marian. “She keeps telling her dad and I that she wants to be called ate.”

    Malaya

    Edward thrilled for Maymay

    12 December 2018
    12 December 2018
      Edward thrilled for Maymay

      After Maymay Entrata's successful stint as a model at Arab Fashion Week last November 21, her screen partner Edward Barber pens an emotional message for the young actress. "You're a star. An absolute star. I know this is long overdue but you shouldn't forget this: Nagdala ka ng karangalan ...

    12 December 2018
      Bela's new role? As a comedian!

      As part of this year's Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Fantastica," Bela Padilla said she could not believe she is now part of one of the biggest movies of the year which is headlined by Vice Ganda. "Hindi pa nga nag-si-sink in sa akin 'yun (laughs). Actually nung sinabi ...

    12 December 2018
      Vice Ganda's embarrassing moment

      Vice Ganda had the entire "It's Showtime" studio cringing from second-hand embarrassment on Tuesday as he recalled an encounter with music icon Jose Mari Chan. The "Fantastica" star shared the anecdote during the "Tawag ng Tanghalan" segment, after an audience member's performance reminded him of the Christmas tunes popularized ...

    12 December 2018
      Pia wows in Oliver Tolentino

      Famous fashion designers from every country used Thai Silk to create their collection. The Philippines' Oliver Tolentino and 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach won a lot of raves and were given standing ovations on the ramp. Pia was very proud of Oliver and the other Pinoy designers. "Maraming salamat ...

