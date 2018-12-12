Marian reveals gender of new baby

Marian Rivera cannot contain her excitement.

Although her second pregnancy is not as easy as her first, she is still overjoyed as she and husband Dingdong Dantes are expecting a boy next year.

“Ilang pangalan na ang kinu-consider ni Dingdong for his son,” said a source.

“May mga magsa-suggest na gawin na lang niyang Jose Sixto Dantes IV.”

Also super excited is Dingdong and Marian’s firstborn, Letizia or Zia.

“I can just imagine how Zia will feel about having a baby brother dahil ‘yun talaga ang gusto niyang magkaroon,” said Marian. “She keeps telling her dad and I that she wants to be called ate.”

Malaya

