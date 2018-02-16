Marian Rivera loves it that GMA never meddles in her personal affairs

There is no reason for Marian Rivera to leave GMA network.

The actress-host expressed her gratitude to the network, which she has called home for more than ten years now, as she renewed her contract yesterday.

“Wala naman akong maisip na dahilan para hindi ako pumirma sa GMA,” she said, “Unang-una sila ang nagbigay sa akin ng break. Pangalawa, kung ano man ang meron ako ngayon dahil sa GMA ….so what more can I ask for? Binigay na ng GMA so anong dahilan para umalis ako?”

Aside from giving her the opportunity to expand her horizon and hone her skills as an actress, host and dancer, Marian credits GMA for never meddling in her personal affairs.

“Never!” she said, when asked at the press con whether her contract included a clause stating that she cannot conceive during the duration of her contract. “Alam mo ito ang pinakamaganda sa GMA never nila akong pinagbawalan sa personal kong buhay.”

Marian also likes that GMA has always been collaborative, consulting her and her management, Triple A, when it comes to the direction her career will take. She says they will be meeting in the next few days to discuss what her new projects with the network will be.

“Kung anong gusto nilang ibigay at makkabuti sa akin, gagawin ko….,” she said.

She is open to doing a sitcom which she says brings out her true bungisngis and masayahin self, but she admits she also misses doing heavy drama and would welcome the idea of starring in one.

“Sabi nga ni [GMA Chairman and CEO] Atty. [Felipe] Gozon marami pa kaming dapat gawin, kung akala nila ‘yun na ‘yun, hindi pa, kasi marami pa kaming gagawin,” she promised.

Marian currently hosts the weekly drama anthology “Tadhana,” now on its fourth season, on GMA News TV and the GMA variety show “Sunday Pinasaya.”

The wife of Dingdong Dantes and mom of Zia was also asked what her title as “Kapuso Primetime Queen” means to her. She said that more than the title, she was honored to be an inspiration to viewers and felt the responsibility of setting a good example, not only to her audience, but more so to her daughter.

“Actually ‘yung salitang reyna, Primetime Queen, lubus lubos ang pasasalamat ko sa GMA sa pagbibgay nun. Siguro, ang mas mahalaga dun kung paano binibigyan ng inspiration ang mga tao sa ginagawa mong trabaho,” she explained.

“Ako siguro, lalo ngayon na may anak ako, malaking responsibilidad kung ano ang nakikita ng anak ko, kailangan iyun ok. Kasi for sure, kung ano ang nakikita ng bata, ‘yun ang gagayahin nila. So gusto ko maging magandang ehemplo, especially ngayon nanay na ako. Sa bawat ginagawa ko, nagkakaroon ng makahulugan hindi basta basta lang. Of course, hindi lang sa nanay, sa tatay, kundi sa buong family. ‘Yung pagkatao mo, kung paano mo gagawing makabuluhan iyon siguro sa pagtulong rin sa ibang tao,” she added.(Malaya)

