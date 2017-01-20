Marian Rivera thanks fans around the world for reaching 3 million Instagram followers

Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera-Dantes posted a thank you message for her Instagram followers, which has now reached a whopping 3.3 million.

The multi-talented actress and doting mother gained even more followers in her account (@therealmarian) when she started posting photos of her and daughter Maria Letizia wearing matching outfits, proving that her fans are just as excited to follow this new chapter in her life.

Rivera, who was hailed by Gazette Review as the most beautiful celebrity in the Philippines, was also once again featured in a US-based online site The World Around Us for having 18 million followers on Facebook – the highest among Filipino celebrities.

Truly, she has remained every inch the beautiful and gracious actress she has always been, and this is why her fans have loved her even more now that she is a wife and a mother.

She is a regular host in variety show Sunday Pinasaya, which airs worldwide on GMA’s flagship international channel, GMA Pinoy TV.

