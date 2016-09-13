Mariel and Robin are excited for their ‘miracle’ daughter

In Gretchen Fullido’s report on TV Patrol, Robin Padilla and his wife, Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, expressed their excitement in welcoming their baby girl.

“Our baby is an angel; this is the angel that I’ve been waiting for. It’s baby Mozart,” Mariel shared.

Robin further shared, “Miracle childtalaga ito, kaya kailangan naming ibigay sa kanya ang lahat. Hindi ito inaasahan, yung mga biro biro ko na pikot pikot, hindi po totoo yun.”

Mariel’s pregnancy is very delicate. She was rushed to the hospital this August and also had to take a leave of absence from It’s Showtime. Just last year, she suffered a couple of miscarriages which is why she is really taking care of herself and her baby.

“Next week I’m going to have a birthing class naman so I’m really taking up all these workshops para mas ma-prepared pa ako,” she said.

The couple also excitedly announced that the name of their first child will be Maria Isabella de Padilla. Robin expounded, “Naniniwala kami ni Mariel na ang pangalan, napakahalaga niyan. Katulad ko, yung ibinigay sa akin ng nanay ko atsaka ng tatay ko, yung Robinhood, araw araw ko yan ibinubuhay. Mariel kasi God is with us. Sana, dinadasal namin sa Panginoong may Likha, na yung anak naming ay ibuhay niya yung dalawang babae na yun.”

Robin wants to be with Mariel in America, where she is set to give birth to their baby, to be able to take care of them both. He added, “Unang una, American citizen siya, yung tatay niya, mga auntie niya nandodoon. Kung magkaroon ng wag naman ay andoon ang technology.” Mariel is expected to give birth to baby Maria Isabella this November. (C. Malonzo, push .com)