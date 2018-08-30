Mariel’s shoots movies one after the other

Mariel de Leon has finished shooting two movies and is now about to shoot another one. She just finished the domestic drama, “Latay,” directed by Ralston Jover, and the remake of the classic horror film, “Patayin Mo sa Sindak si Barbara” directed by Chris Castillo, whose dad, the late Celso Kid, directed the original movie with Susan Roces and Rosanna Ortiz. What are her roles in these movies?

“In ‘Latay,’ kasama ko sina Allen Dizon and Lovi Poe and I was intimidated at first as they’re both award-winning actors,” she said. “But they both turned out to be very nice and very welcoming. I had lots of scenes with Allen and he, along with Direk Ralston, really guided me. Lovi is his wife and I’m his first girlfriend. Allen is a battered husband and when Lovi got jealous, pati ako sinugod at binugbog. In ‘Barbara,’ I play the role of Ruth, ‘yung multo, played by Rosanna Ortiz in the first and by Dawn Zulueta in the remake. For the film’s climax, talagang ginawa nilang scary ang face ko with prosthetic make up.”

Soon, Regal Entertainment will launch her in a sexy drama to be directed by Jay Altarejos. She will figure in a daring love triangle with Enzo Pineda and Sophie Albert, who will also be given their biggest movie break here. So she’s ready to go sexy and show some skin.

“Okay lang naman, but with limitations, like what I did in my pictorial as the cover girl of FHM’s first digital issue. At siempre, nagpaalam muna ako sa nanay at tatay ko and I’m doing this with their permission.”

