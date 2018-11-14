Marlo comes back with new single

Many people didn’t know that Marlo Mortel has a good singing voice until his first major solo concert titled “ImMortelized” at the Music Museum on October 26.

He has a unique singing voice entirely his own and does not sound anybody else – local or foreign.

He said it was a dream to have his own concert, and his happiness would have been doubled if his mom was able to physically watch him perform.

“I dedicate this concert to my mom. Sa¬yang, she did not live long enough to see me fulfill this dream,” Marlo said.

Among his guests were fellow ABS-CBN artists Sue Ramirez and Janella Salvador.

His fans supported him by packing the venue and cheering him on the top of their lungs. The concert also also served as the launch of his latest album titled “Serye.”

