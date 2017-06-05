Martin del Rosario, is happy for his friend Kylie Padilla.

“My friendship with Kylie dates back to 2015 when we did the afternoon soap Buena Familia. I’m really happy for her now that she will become a mother. We’ve seen each other lately at a function for a common friend and she’s glowing. I congratulated her and I saw that inner happiness within her,” he avers.

Is he also close to Kylie’s boyfriend, Aljur Abrenica

“Not really! We weren’t given the chance yet to work together in a project. But we exchange pleasantries whenever we bump into each other.”

When it comes to his career, the competent actor is happy to be with GMA for quite some time now.

“Oh yes! In fact, I still have another three years with them. I only have good words for the management. I’m happy with the projects they give me. Like now, I am included in the grand production Mulawin vs. Ravena as Aramis,” Martin states. (J. P. Gonzales, MS)

