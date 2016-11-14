matteo-guidicelli

Matteo Gudicelli thinks Marlon Stockinger and Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach are already a couple

  • November 14, 2016
    • On Tonight with Boy Abunda, Matteo Guidicelli revealed why his girlfriend Sarah Geronimon didn’t go with him to the 10th Star Magic Ball. Matteo said, “I went with Marlon Stockinger and my friend Ivan (Carapiet).” Matteo added, “she’s shy with these things.”

    Asked how the couple is doing, Matteo said Sarah and he “are doing good together. She’s doing a lot of outdoorsy things and she’s back to work.”

    On Fast Talk, Matteo said Sarah is the person who always makes him laugh and his last text to her was “I love you.”

    Asked if he thinks his friend Marlon and Ms. Universe Pia Wurtzback are already an item, he said, “Oo!” (C. Malonzo, push.com)

