Matteo surprises Sarah with song dedication at concert

Having kept their relationship low-profile over the years, Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo drew “kilig” with a rare display of affection in public over the weekend, as the singer-actor dedicated a song to his pop star-girlfriend during his concert.

Geronimo was among the audience members of Guidicelli’s joint concert with actor Carlo Aquino at the Music Museum in San Juan.

“There’s always somebody who’s giving me inspiration, and this song is for her. She’s the reason,” Guidicelli said, before singing “You Are the Reason,” as seen in clips making the rounds among fan pages dedicated to the couple.

Guidicelli sang directly to Geronimo, who was all smiles in the audience.

At one point during the concert, Guidicelli also wore a jacket with the print “Hey SG” (Geronimo’s initials), and addressed his girlfriend as “my love” whom he included in his wrap-up speech thanking family, colleagues and fans.

Since Geronimo confirmed her relationship with Guidicelli in mid-2014, the two have noticeably kept to a minimum their public appearances together, even skipping each other’s premiere nights and other similar showbiz events.

Recent months, however, have seen numerous milestones for the couple, including their first showbiz appearance as a couple at the ABS-CBN Ball.

(abs-cbn star news)

