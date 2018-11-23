Matteo surprises Sarah with song dedication at concert

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 23, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 59

    • Having kept their relationship low-profile over the years, Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo drew “kilig” with a rare display of affection in public over the weekend, as the singer-actor dedicated a song to his pop star-girlfriend during his concert.

    Geronimo was among the audience members of Guidicelli’s joint concert with actor Carlo Aquino at the Music Museum in San Juan.

    “There’s always somebody who’s giving me inspiration, and this song is for her. She’s the reason,” Guidicelli said, before singing “You Are the Reason,” as seen in clips making the rounds among fan pages dedicated to the couple.

    Guidicelli sang directly to Geronimo, who was all smiles in the audience.

    At one point during the concert, Guidicelli also wore a jacket with the print “Hey SG” (Geronimo’s initials), and addressed his girlfriend as “my love” whom he included in his wrap-up speech thanking family, colleagues and fans.

    Since Geronimo confirmed her relationship with Guidicelli in mid-2014, the two have noticeably kept to a minimum their public appearances together, even skipping each other’s premiere nights and other similar showbiz events.

    Recent months, however, have seen numerous milestones for the couple, including their first showbiz appearance as a couple at the ABS-CBN Ball.

    (abs-cbn star news)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Johnny English Strikes Again

    Next Story

    Michael V. on relevance of comedy, ‘Bubble Gang’ anniversary

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 November 2018
      14 hours ago No comment

      Janno Gibbs defends post about exclusion from ABS-CBN Christmas station ID

      “Showbiz can be rude. Sometimes u just have to fight back especially when u think u have a point.” Bahagi ito ng komento ni Janno Gibbs hinggil sa kanyang hinaing sa kakulangan ng proyekto sa ABS-CBN at hindi pagkakasali sa Kapamilya Christmas Station ID. September 12 ng taong kasalukuyan ...

    • 23 November 2018
      16 hours ago No comment

      Michael V. on relevance of comedy, ‘Bubble Gang’ anniversary

      The multi-talented Beethoven Michael del Valle Bunagan, also known as Michael V. or “Bitoy,” believes the relevance of comedy doesn’t fade. “Filipinos love to laugh,” he told Bulletin Entertainment in a recent interview. “Generally, we are light-hearted people. You can’t remove the humor in the Filipino because it’s part ...

    • 23 November 2018
      18 hours ago No comment

      Matteo surprises Sarah with song dedication at concert

      Having kept their relationship low-profile over the years, Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo drew “kilig” with a rare display of affection in public over the weekend, as the singer-actor dedicated a song to his pop star-girlfriend during his concert. Geronimo was among the audience members of Guidicelli’s joint concert ...

    • 23 November 2018
      20 hours ago No comment

      Johnny English Strikes Again

      Target Rich! While the world yearns, yes yearns for the return of James Bond to the silver screen audiences can get a chance to warm up with another spy on the rise. Good old Johnny English returns to the fold. Universal Studios seems to be at an all time ...

    • 23 November 2018
      22 hours ago No comment

      Eddie Garcia, Gina Pareño on ‘Probinsyano’ controversy

      Seasoned actors Gina Pareño and Eddie Garcia have given their opinions on the issue “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” is embroiled in with the Philippine National Police (PNP) under the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). Gina, who has been a close friend of Coco since co-starring on “Tayong ...

    %d bloggers like this: