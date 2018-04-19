Mayor Jonathan Tan tells Details of Accident

  • April 19, 2018
  Front Page Headlines
    • Bianca Manalo’s Boyfriend Mayor Jonathan Tan Narrates How They Survived the Antique Boat Accident

    MAYOR JONATHAN TAN – Actress-beauty queen Bianca Manalo’s boyfriend Mayor Jonathan Tan revealed further details about the boat accident that they met in Antique.

    Lots of people were shocked by what happened to Pandan, Antique Mayor Jonathan Tan, his girlfriend Bianca Manalo, and their group in Antique on Maundy Thursday. They were supposedly off for a tour in Mararison Island.

    The Mararison Island is one of the famous spots in Culasi, Antique. The Pandan Mayor and his group took the boat ride to Culasi and they met an unfortunate incident while in the middle of their travel which left one dead, Bennie Dable, the politician’s cousin and bodyguard.

    Based on a report, the speedboat boarded by Mayor Jonathan Tan, his girlfriend Bianca Manalo, actress Ehra Madrigal and her husband Tom Yeung, and several others capsized after it was it hit by waves.

    Mayor Jonathan Tan expressed that everything happened so fast and within 10-15 seconds their speedboat capsized. He had to swim for more than two hours to get some help.

    Based on a recent report in Pep, speaking to Radyo Todo Aklan, the Pandan Mayor narrated the whole incident. According to him, they are off to Mararison to promote tourism in the place and his friends wanted to see the beauty of the place too so he brought them there.

    Mayor Tan narrated that after thirty minutes on their way to Mararison, three strong waves hit their speedboat and waters went in.

    “I think mga 15 seconds, tumaob kami… The problem there, yung life vests, nakatali,”he revealed.

    Based on the report, Mayor Jonathan Tan expressed that everyone of them is holding on the speedboat after it capsized. He saw a container jar and he took it and as well as a life vest.

    “May nakita ako na shore, pero malayo… Nag-swimming ako, two and a half hours, to get there… Nakakapit sila sa speedboat before I left… I was praying to God, I’m asking for help God, protection and everything,” he said.

    Mayor Tan expressed that he was supposed to swim to the shore alone but Torrebeo Barrientos insisted and they went as they pray. Among those who were left are two children – an eight-year-old and a twelve-year-old.

    Based on the report, the Pandan Mayor vomited five times but they kept on fighting.

    They went back to where the other speedboat passengers were as soon as they got some help.

    “Sabi ko nga, noong papunta ako ng shore, lumalangoy ako ng two and a half hours, hindi ako umiiyak, e. Umiiyak ako noong pabalik, kasi yung fear ko, ‘Nandiyan pa ba sila?’… Happily… salamat sa Diyos, nakita namin sila,” he said.

     

    Based on the report,  Mayor Jonathan Tan revealed that even his girlfriend Bianca Manalo was thinking that he’s already dead as it was already two hours and a half since he left to get some help. They are still coping with what happened and they consider their lives as their second life already.

