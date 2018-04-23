Megan and Mikael

  • April 23, 2018
    • Megan Young’s relationship with Mikael Daez has been going strong for seven years now. What’s their secret?

    “I think it’s because we always keep our communication lines open,” she says. “When he does something na hindi ko nagustuhan, I’m not afraid to approach him and tell him about it. Ganun din naman siya sa’kin. For me, good communication talaga is the key to make a relationship work well.”

    She’s also thankful that they help each other grow. “He’s the kind of person who’s dedicated in everything he does, be it in his business, in acting or in hosting. I like the energy he gives as he always gives his 100% and that inspires me a lot to also give my very best.”

    Does she get jealous when Mikael has kissing or romantic scenes with their co-star Katrina Halili in “The Stepdaughters”?

    “Ever since naman, hindi ako selosa. Kahit noong magka-love team sila ni Andrea Torres. I know part ng trabaho namin ‘yun as actors so okay lang. At saka we always reassure each other na kami lang ang para sa isa’t isa. Walang iba. We might do this is mga katrabaho namin, but in the end, ikaw pa rin, walang iba.”

    Meantime, their hit afternoon drama, “The Stepdaughters,” gets more intense in its new episodes especially after Megan as Mayumi gets special gifts from Gary Estrada. But of course, Gary’s own daughter, Katrina Halili, won’t take this sitting down and will continue to be hostile and combative when it comes to treating her stepsister Megan.

    “Tuloy ang iringan at awayan namin ni Katrina rito,” says Megan. “Mas titindi pa kahit ginagawa ng parents namin ang lahat para mapagbati kami at maging maganda ang pagsasama namin as their stepdaughters. Hinding-hindi patatalbog ang bawat isa lalo na sa pag-aagawan namin sa atensiyon ni Mikael as Francis.”

