Michael V. remains a full-fledged Kapuso

Award-winning comedian and TV host Michael V. continues his journey as a Kapuso as he renewed his contract last March 15 with GMA Network, Inc.

Present in the contract signing were GMA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, GMA President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr., GMA Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe S. Yalong, GMA Entertainment TV’s Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable, GMA Vice President for Drama Productions Redgie Acuña-Magno, GMA Vice President for Business Development Department III Darling de Jesus Bodegon, GMA Senior Assistant Vice President for Business Development Department II Janine Piad-Nacar, GMA Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, GMA Assistant Vice President for Drama Productions Cheryl Ching-Sy, Senior Program Managers Bang Arespacochaga and Camille Hermoso Hafezan and Bitoy’s wife and manager Carolina Bunagan.

The Kapuso comedy genius said he is very happy to renew his ties with GMA 7 which has been his home network for more than two decades, “21 years na akong Kapuso. Ito talaga yung bahay ko. Sinubukan kong gumawa ng project sa ibang Network pero dito talaga yung puso ko, hindi ko maaalis. Isa pa, masaya ako sa ganda ng relasyon ko with everyone here to the point na parang hindi na boss yung turing ko sa kanila, kung hindi parang kamag-anak na.”

At present, Bitoy headlines two of the Network’s multi-awarded programs: the longest-running gag show Bubble Gang and well-loved family sitcom Pepito Manaloto.

He shared that he is very happy and thankful with the viewers’ incessant support to his shows all these years, “Actually, kaya kami running pa rin ngayon ay dahil sa viewers. Kaya naman makakaasa sila na may iba pang mga dadagdag at bibisita. Para yun sa kanila e. Sabi ko nga, they inspire us. Sa kanila kami humuhugot ng inspirasyon o idea so masaya ako sa suporta nila sa amin since then.”

During the contract signing, Atty. Gozon said he is delighted that Bitoy continues to affirm his loyalty to the Kapuso Network, “Well, si Bitoy naman idol ng marami e. Para sa akin, siya ang pinakasikat na comedian sa ngayon. At proud ako diyan kasi wala akong naririnig na negative about him.”

He also added, “And the fact that we are still together for 20 years and more, siguro naman we don’t have to say anything about loyalty.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Duavit described Bitoy as a unique individual with tremendous talent, “Isa ako sa taga-hanga ni Bitoy because he is just so unique, so great and admirable as a co-worker that aside from making us all very proud, we are extremely happy na nariyan siya at patuloy ang kanyang tiwala. At tayo naman ay patuloy na naghahanap ng paraan para ipakita sa kanya yung appreciation namin.”

Mr. Yalong, in turn, praised how Michael V. has become one of the Kapuso Station’s pillars, “Kami ay tuwang tuwa na kasama pa rin natin siya. Kasi kung may tinatawag tayong pillars of drama, Bitoy is also a pillar as far as entertainment is concerned. No doubt na sobra ang pagmamahal niya sa ginagawa niya.”

Meanwhile, Rasonable said that she admires Bitoy’s dedication and hard work in all of his shows in GMA, “Saying that Bitoy as a prized possession of GMA is an understatement. Kasi talagang bukod sa pagiging loyal niya for the past 21 years, very generous siya sa kanyang talento kaya napakahalaga ng contributions niya sa entertainment ng GMA. Napaka-active ng participation niya sa creative process ng show na kasama siya.”

The GMA executive also added that they will continue to provide quality shows for him. “Makakaasa ang fans niya na tuloy tuloy lang ang Pepito Manaloto and Bubble Gang for him since napakalakas nun. Then he has another show, it’s a contest but we’ll announce it later pa.” (gma)

