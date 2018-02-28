Mike Enriquez renew ties with GMA Network

Multi-awarded news anchor and radio host Mike Enriquez is looking forward to more years of ‘Serbisyong Totoo’ after renewing his contract with GMA Network on Feb 13.

Present during the contract signing were GMA Network Chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon, President and COO Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr., EVP and CFO Felipe S. Yalong, and SVP for News and Public Affairs Marissa L. Flores.

Enriquez, who is also the president of RGMA Network, shared how he still looks forward to working with the leading broadcast company in the coming years.

“Tuloy-tuloy lang ang pagbibigay ng Serbisyong Totoo lalo na sa panahon ngayon na marami pang mga pagbabago na magaganap sa GMA. Kaya exciting na nakapirma na naman tayo ng kontrata dahil marami pa tayong proyektong gagawin,” he said.

GMA’s top management, in turn, recognized Enriquez’ unmatched competence, both in his work as a broadcast journalist and as an executive in the Network.

