Miss Canada returning to Philippines for Tim Hortons launch

Miss Universe Canada 2016 Siera Bearchell is returning to the Philippines.

Bearchell, who competed in Manila in the January 2017 Miss Universe pageant, is coming back for the launch of a Philippine shop for Canada’s iconic coffee and donuts chain, Tim Hortons.

Bearchell is scheduled to return to the Philippines at the end of February.

“I’m coming for you!” the beauty queen told her Filipino fans in a Facebook post on February 7. “I cannot wait to see you all!”

Tim Hortons’ first store in the Philippines will be at the Uptown Place Mall in Taguig.

Bearchell was part of the 65th Miss Universe pageant, where she finished in the top 9.

During her stay in the country, Bearchell made headlines when she took on critics who body-shamed her for her size, endearing herself to many Filipinos.

“As soon as I started to love who I was rather than always trying to fit what I thought society wanted me to be, I gained a whole new side of life,” she said.

“This is the side I am trying to bring to the Miss Universe competition, the side of life that is so rare to find: self-worth and self-love. We always focus on the things we wish we could change rather than loving everything we are,” she added.

On February 7, Bearchell once again slammed these shamers for their comments on Lady Gaga, who took the Super Bowl stage for an epic 12-minute halftime show wearing a bedazzled outfit that exposed her midriff.

She blasted the trolls for focusing on Lady Gaga’s body rather than the apparent talent on display.

“Why are we bringing down this woman who just gave one of the best performances ever displayed on one of the biggest, most celebrated stages in the world?” she asked on her latest Facebook post. “Further, what message does that send our young women?”

“Regardless of your talent, we will still focus merely on the physical appearance of your body? Despite your creativity and genius ideas, we will only talk about your waistline?

“Even though you may be the first woman to forge a path in your field, we will only compare your body to our expectations of beauty? It’s time to change this conversation,” she concluded.

According to Bearchell, she will be auctioning off a dress she wore at the Miss Universe pageant to raise funds for her cause of giving young women who have ever questioned their self-worth role models.

Like this: Like Loading...