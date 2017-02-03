Miss Congeniality and Miss Photogenic named after the Miss Universe 2016 pageant

    • Pageant fans were curious as to who the special awards recipients were in the 65th Miss Universe pageant. Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart revealed the winners after the program and explained why they weren’t able to award them on stage.

    “Honestly, we didn’t have time… There was so much that we wanted to fit into the show,” she said.

    Fellow candidates voted Miss Korea Jenny Kim as Miss Congeniality while Miss Albania Lindita Idrizi won Miss Photogenic. Both will receive $1,000 cash gift.

    Miss Myanmar Htet Htet Htun won Best in National Costume. (J. Leary, push.com)

