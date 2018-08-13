Morisette Live in Vancouver!

Morisette Amon has arrived for her concert this coming Saturday. Vancouver is one of her Phoenix Rising Canada Tour.

Johanne Morissette Daug Amon (born June 2, 1996), better known by her stage name, Morissette, is a Filipina singer and occasional actress.

She first rose to prominence when she finished runner-up on TV5’s’s Star Factor at the age of 14. In 2012, Amon made her professional stage debut in the Repertory Philippines production of Disney’s Camp Rock.

She competed in the first season of ABS-CBN’s The Voice of the Philippines in 2013, where she became part of Sarah Geronimo’s team. Born and raised in Cebu City, Amon became a recording artist of Star Music in early 2014 and released her first album, a self-titled album called Morisette, in March 2015.

Morisette was tagged as “The Next Big Diva”.She officially became part of the ABS-CBN’ s Sunday afternoon show,ASAP, in January 2014, as she was introduced as one of the Homegrown Divas with her whistle prowess. Presently, she is one of the ASAP’s Birit Queens.

Morissette was awarded as the New Female Recording Artist of the Year by the 7th PMPC Star Awards for Music in November 2015 for her album, Morisette. She bagged the Female Artist of the Year on M.O.R. Pinoy Music Awards in August 2016. She had her first major solo concert, which sold out, at the Music Museum on 13 August 2016.

Other performers are Alec Bautista, 2018 ECOPA Multi Medalist and Frank Cena. Don’t miss her concert This Saturday, August 11. 2018 at the Massey Theatre.

Photo credit: William Orsua

Like this: Like Loading...