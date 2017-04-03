MOTHER’S LOVE IS “THE GREATEST LOVE”

Mothers would do everything to protect their children, just like Gloria (Sylvia Sanchez) in “The Greatest Love” as she finally revealed her long-kept secret to Amanda (Dimples Romana), which moved and captivated viewers last Tuesday (Mar 21).

Gloria impressed viewers with her strength as a mother after she admitted to her daughter Amanda that the latter was conceived after Amanda’s very own father Andres raped Gloria.

Her sacrifices made a mark in viewers’ hearts, showing her bravery and her will to keep her family intact despite all the struggles she goes through. Her Alzheimer’s disease also did not stop her from giving the love her family deserves up to the limits of her capacity, proving that there is no greater love than a mother’s love.

With the intense support of viewers, the episode garnered a national TV rating of 15.5%, compared to “Pinulot Ka Lang sa Lupa” with only 10.7% last Tuesday (Mar 21), according to data from Kantar Media. Meanwhile, the show’s official hashtag, #TGLGreatestSacrifrice, topped the list of trending topics and generated thousands of tweets. The explosive revelation also already got 2.3 million views on Facebook.

Netizens were also impressed with the lead characters’ performance, expressing their appreciation online.

“I hope this series is in primetime. A lot of lessons can be learned,” @mvas05 tweeted.

“These women deserve tons of awards! Mommy Glo and Amanda gave me goosebumps and made me cry,” said @BulakJoseph.

Another Twitter user, @ranceryuz shared, “It has been awhile since the last time I cried like this! @DimplesRomana made me feel her emotion.”

Meanwhile, love will prevail this Monday (Mar 27) as Gloria and Peter (Nonie Buencamino) finally exchange vows in their most-awaited wedding. Will Gloria’s dream of becoming Peter’s other half finally happen? How will Amanda’s absence in the ceremony affect their union?

Show love and support for the program and use the its official hashtag, #TGLTheWeddingDay.

Watch out for the extraordinary story of a woman’s unconditional, uncompromising, all-encompassing love for her children in “The Greatest Love”.

